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OpinionOn The Money
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British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic

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Industry editor
Former trainer Gary Sanderson was convicted of animal cruelty offences last July
Mentions of horseracing were conspicuous by their absence in the latest gambling tax report by the Social Market FoundationCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

There were a few eye-catching omissions in the latest report from the Social Market Foundation (SMF) proposing major hikes in gambling taxes. The most glaring was the almost complete absence of references to horseracing.

For those who missed it last week, the SMF released a report calling on the government to double the tax rate to 40 per cent for 'category B' gaming machines found in betting shops, arcades and bingo halls.

The result of such a proposal, according to the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), would be the closure of thousands of betting shops and British racing losing up to £70 million in levy and media rights payments. Subsequent analysis has claimed the impact on the sport could be even greater.

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