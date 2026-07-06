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British racing is almost completely ignored in key report - and the damage could be catastrophic
There were a few eye-catching omissions in the latest report from the Social Market Foundation (SMF) proposing major hikes in gambling taxes. The most glaring was the almost complete absence of references to horseracing.
For those who missed it last week, the SMF released a report calling on the government to double the tax rate to 40 per cent for 'category B' gaming machines found in betting shops, arcades and bingo halls.
The result of such a proposal, according to the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), would be the closure of thousands of betting shops and British racing losing up to £70 million in levy and media rights payments. Subsequent analysis has claimed the impact on the sport could be even greater.
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Published on inOn The Money
Last updated
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- 'I'm not convinced we've done the best to communicate' – Dunshea concedes BHA growth strategy lost in translation as 2027 fixture plans take shape
- A rare win for gambling as minister backs industry growth and refuses to bow to advertising pressure
- 'We don't exist as we are without betting' - but key racing figures are now discussing its place in the sport
- Big punters have already been 'displaced' to the black market - the danger is that more may follow
- Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues