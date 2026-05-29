Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Irish Guineas festival

'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations

'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations

icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'He was impressive last time and looks well handicapped' - jockey Paul Mulrennan joins the team to answer the big punting questions
'He was impressive last time and looks well handicapped' - jockey Paul Mulrennan joins the team to answer the big punting questions
icon
The Punting Panel
The market and Ryan Moore get it wrong as 'serious filly' Precise proves too good in Irish 1,000 Guineas - and it looks like Epsom next
The market and Ryan Moore get it wrong as 'serious filly' Precise proves too good in Irish 1,000 Guineas - and it looks like Epsom next
icon
Reports
'Hopefully this is his year' - Ed Walker dreaming even bigger with Almaqam after Tattersalls Gold Cup heroics
'Hopefully this is his year' - Ed Walker dreaming even bigger with Almaqam after Tattersalls Gold Cup heroics
icon
Reports
The world is now Precise's oyster - and she has a Curragh-winning stablemate who smacks of a Royal Ascot winner
The world is now Precise's oyster - and she has a Curragh-winning stablemate who smacks of a Royal Ascot winner
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
4.30 Curragh: Ryan Moore has jumped ship to True Love in the Irish 1,000 Guineas - but is he on the right one?
4.30 Curragh: Ryan Moore has jumped ship to True Love in the Irish 1,000 Guineas - but is he on the right one?
icon
Raceday Intel
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
3.40 Curragh: Lester Piggott and Joseph O'Brien have done it - now Godolphin supersub Billy Loughnane is chasing a rare Guineas feat
3.40 Curragh: Lester Piggott and Joseph O'Brien have done it - now Godolphin supersub Billy Loughnane is chasing a rare Guineas feat
icon
Raceday Intel
2.30 Curragh: A 39 per cent strike-rate together - will this partnership be the secret recipe to cracking this classy handicap?
2.30 Curragh: A 39 per cent strike-rate together - will this partnership be the secret recipe to cracking this classy handicap?
icon
Raceday Intel
'I'd find better 4-9 shots every week of the season' - what do pro punters make of Irish 2,000 Guineas good thing Gstaad?
'I'd find better 4-9 shots every week of the season' - what do pro punters make of Irish 2,000 Guineas good thing Gstaad?
icon
The Big Story
padlock
'He's going to take the world of beating' - Cieren Fallon and Adele Mulrennan tackle the big punting questions
'He's going to take the world of beating' - Cieren Fallon and Adele Mulrennan tackle the big punting questions
icon
The Punting Panel
Ryan Moore switches to Classic winner True Love in Irish 1,000 Guineas - find out the confirmed runners and riders
Ryan Moore switches to Classic winner True Love in Irish 1,000 Guineas - find out the confirmed runners and riders
icon
Irish Guineas festival
'I don't think it was a fluke' - Richard Fahey looking forward to 200-1 Group 1 winner's return on Irish 2,000 Guineas card
'I don't think it was a fluke' - Richard Fahey looking forward to 200-1 Group 1 winner's return on Irish 2,000 Guineas card
icon
Irish Guineas festival
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
icon
Irish Guineas festival
Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'
Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'
icon
Irish Guineas festival
padlock
Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
icon
The Lookahead
padlock
Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner after breezing through £1 million milestone
Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner after breezing through £1 million milestone
icon
Britain
padlock
Jack Channon bidding to emulate his father Mick’s Classic success with 'very smart filly' in Irish 1,000 Guineas
Jack Channon bidding to emulate his father Mick’s Classic success with 'very smart filly' in Irish 1,000 Guineas
icon
Irish Guineas festival
padlock
Irish 1,000 Guineas: 'Her work was out of this world' - Lake Victoria bounces back from Newmarket defeat with emphatic Curragh win
Irish 1,000 Guineas: 'Her work was out of this world' - Lake Victoria bounces back from Newmarket defeat with emphatic Curragh win
icon
Reports
Tattersalls Gold Cup: 'No horse likes a fight better than him' - Los Angeles holds off Anmaat in enthralling Group 1 duel
Tattersalls Gold Cup: 'No horse likes a fight better than him' - Los Angeles holds off Anmaat in enthralling Group 1 duel
icon
Reports
Curragh: 'Very fast' Albert Einstein as short as 11-10 for Coventry and returning star Porta Fortuna also Royal Ascot-bound
Curragh: 'Very fast' Albert Einstein as short as 11-10 for Coventry and returning star Porta Fortuna also Royal Ascot-bound
icon
Reports
Colin Keane shows why he is among Flat racing's most composed jockeys with more Classic success
Colin Keane shows why he is among Flat racing's most composed jockeys with more Classic success
icon
Reports
padlock
Irish 2,000 Guineas: 'I think he's as good as his father' - echoes of Kingman as Field Of Gold atones for Newmarket near-miss with powerful display
Irish 2,000 Guineas: 'I think he's as good as his father' - echoes of Kingman as Field Of Gold atones for Newmarket near-miss with powerful display
icon
Reports
Temple Stakes: Mgheera books royal date after completing sensational 401-1 William Buick four-timer in Group 2
Temple Stakes: Mgheera books royal date after completing sensational 401-1 William Buick four-timer in Group 2
icon
Reports
'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations

'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations

icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'He was impressive last time and looks well handicapped' - jockey Paul Mulrennan joins the team to answer the big punting questions
'He was impressive last time and looks well handicapped' - jockey Paul Mulrennan joins the team to answer the big punting questions
icon
The Punting Panel
The market and Ryan Moore get it wrong as 'serious filly' Precise proves too good in Irish 1,000 Guineas - and it looks like Epsom next
icon
Reports
'Hopefully this is his year' - Ed Walker dreaming even bigger with Almaqam after Tattersalls Gold Cup heroics
icon
Reports
The market and Ryan Moore get it wrong as 'serious filly' Precise proves too good in Irish 1,000 Guineas - and it looks like Epsom next
icon
Reports
'Hopefully this is his year' - Ed Walker dreaming even bigger with Almaqam after Tattersalls Gold Cup heroics
icon
Reports
The world is now Precise's oyster - and she has a Curragh-winning stablemate who smacks of a Royal Ascot winner
The world is now Precise's oyster - and she has a Curragh-winning stablemate who smacks of a Royal Ascot winner
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
4.30 Curragh: Ryan Moore has jumped ship to True Love in the Irish 1,000 Guineas - but is he on the right one?
4.30 Curragh: Ryan Moore has jumped ship to True Love in the Irish 1,000 Guineas - but is he on the right one?
icon
Raceday Intel
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
3.40 Curragh: Lester Piggott and Joseph O'Brien have done it - now Godolphin supersub Billy Loughnane is chasing a rare Guineas feat
3.40 Curragh: Lester Piggott and Joseph O'Brien have done it - now Godolphin supersub Billy Loughnane is chasing a rare Guineas feat
icon
Raceday Intel
2.30 Curragh: A 39 per cent strike-rate together - will this partnership be the secret recipe to cracking this classy handicap?
2.30 Curragh: A 39 per cent strike-rate together - will this partnership be the secret recipe to cracking this classy handicap?
icon
Raceday Intel
'I'd find better 4-9 shots every week of the season' - what do pro punters make of Irish 2,000 Guineas good thing Gstaad?
'I'd find better 4-9 shots every week of the season' - what do pro punters make of Irish 2,000 Guineas good thing Gstaad?
icon
The Big Story
padlock
'He's going to take the world of beating' - Cieren Fallon and Adele Mulrennan tackle the big punting questions
'He's going to take the world of beating' - Cieren Fallon and Adele Mulrennan tackle the big punting questions
icon
The Punting Panel
Ryan Moore switches to Classic winner True Love in Irish 1,000 Guineas - find out the confirmed runners and riders
Ryan Moore switches to Classic winner True Love in Irish 1,000 Guineas - find out the confirmed runners and riders
icon
Irish Guineas festival
'I don't think it was a fluke' - Richard Fahey looking forward to 200-1 Group 1 winner's return on Irish 2,000 Guineas card
'I don't think it was a fluke' - Richard Fahey looking forward to 200-1 Group 1 winner's return on Irish 2,000 Guineas card
icon
Irish Guineas festival
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
icon
Irish Guineas festival
Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'
Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'
icon
Irish Guineas festival
padlock
Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
icon
The Lookahead
padlock
Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner after breezing through £1 million milestone
Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner after breezing through £1 million milestone
icon
Britain
padlock
Jack Channon bidding to emulate his father Mick’s Classic success with 'very smart filly' in Irish 1,000 Guineas
Jack Channon bidding to emulate his father Mick’s Classic success with 'very smart filly' in Irish 1,000 Guineas
icon
Irish Guineas festival
padlock
Irish 1,000 Guineas: 'Her work was out of this world' - Lake Victoria bounces back from Newmarket defeat with emphatic Curragh win
Irish 1,000 Guineas: 'Her work was out of this world' - Lake Victoria bounces back from Newmarket defeat with emphatic Curragh win
icon
Reports
Tattersalls Gold Cup: 'No horse likes a fight better than him' - Los Angeles holds off Anmaat in enthralling Group 1 duel
Tattersalls Gold Cup: 'No horse likes a fight better than him' - Los Angeles holds off Anmaat in enthralling Group 1 duel
icon
Reports
Curragh: 'Very fast' Albert Einstein as short as 11-10 for Coventry and returning star Porta Fortuna also Royal Ascot-bound
Curragh: 'Very fast' Albert Einstein as short as 11-10 for Coventry and returning star Porta Fortuna also Royal Ascot-bound
icon
Reports
Colin Keane shows why he is among Flat racing's most composed jockeys with more Classic success
Colin Keane shows why he is among Flat racing's most composed jockeys with more Classic success
icon
Reports
padlock
Irish 2,000 Guineas: 'I think he's as good as his father' - echoes of Kingman as Field Of Gold atones for Newmarket near-miss with powerful display
Irish 2,000 Guineas: 'I think he's as good as his father' - echoes of Kingman as Field Of Gold atones for Newmarket near-miss with powerful display
icon
Reports
Temple Stakes: Mgheera books royal date after completing sensational 401-1 William Buick four-timer in Group 2
Temple Stakes: Mgheera books royal date after completing sensational 401-1 William Buick four-timer in Group 2
icon
Reports
1234
chevron icon