Weld holding all the aces in Irish 1,000 Guineas as Tahiyra's stablemate comes in for support

Tahiyra remains the red-hot favourite for Sunday's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (), but her stablemate Tarawa has been backed to cause a Classic upset at the Curragh.

Trained by Dermot Weld, the daughter of Shamardal has only raced three times for one success, when impressively winning a 7f Leopardstown maiden last October.

She finished a solid second in a Group 3 at Leopardstown on her return earlier this month and is now a 10-1 chance for the Irish 1,000 Guineas, having been as big as 14-1 on Sunday morning.

Tahiyra remains the red-hot 2-5 favourite to avenge her narrow defeat in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and success would give Weld his second Irish 1,000 Guineas in a row, having won the race with Homeless Songs last year.

Luxembourg has been supported to bounce back to winning ways and add another Group 1 to his haul in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (2.45) at the Curragh.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained four-year-old was a 7-2 shot overnight, but is now as short as 11-4 with bet365 and Sky Bet. O'Brien lifted yesterday's feature 2,000 Guineas with Paddington and punters are siding with his horse to get the better of last year's Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse winner Vadeni and the Champion Stakes hero Bay Bridge.

Luxembourg made a disappointing comeback when fifth in the Mooresbridge Stakes over the Tattersalls Gold Cup course and distance earlier this month, but was a fine winner of the Irish Champion Stakes last year, when Vadeni was back in third.

Jean-Claude Rouget's charge remains the 11-10 favourite, while Bay Bridge is a 5-2 shot.

Market movers

Curragh

2.45

3. Luxembourg 11-4 (from 7-2)

3.50

9. Tarawa 10-1 (from 14)

Curragh ground remains good after watering

The going at the Curragh remains good on the straight and round courses after watering took place yesterday.

Areas of the round course were also irrigated early this morning ahead of the eight-race card, which gets underway at .

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "The ground remains good following selective watering after yesterday, with some also this morning on the round course. We have fresh ground on both courses and the forecast is for a cloudy morning before breaking up in the afternoon.

"Temperatures will be in the high teens, we're in a good place and all good to go."

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.