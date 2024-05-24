2024 Irish 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of eight runners will line up for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh (3.40) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The first Irish Classic of the season is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

Irish 2,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for the Curragh

1 Atlantic Coast

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle

Draw: 4

Forecast odds: 50-1

Spotlight comment: Smart colt won a 7f maiden at this track on debut last August and followed a Group 2 third (1m) at Leopardstown with a Group 3 win at the same track back over 7f, beating Bright Stripes by a nose. However he was poor on his return back at Leopardstown and has questions to answer with a tongue-tie on.

2 Bright Stripes

Trainer: Andy Oliver

Jockey: Billy Lee

Draw: 3

Forecast odds: 50-1

Spotlight comment: Got off the mark on his third start last year when winning a 7f maiden at Naas; then showed much-improved form to be beaten a nose by Atlantic Coast in Group 3 Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown (7f; heavy). He was poor on return at the same track but returned to form when winning the Listed Tetrarch Stakes over course and distance last time; has to improve a fair bit on that form but can run well.

3 Haatem

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Draw: 7

Forecast odds: 7-1

Spotlight comment: Smart colt won twice last year in a busy campaign, including the Group 2 Vintage Stakes (7f) at Goodwood; was also a close fifth to River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes but twice well beaten by City Of Troy. However he was better than ever on return in the Group 3 Craven Stakes and followed that up with an even better effort to be third in the 2,000 Guineas; has almost two lengths to make up on his stablemate Rosallion from that run.

4 Mountain Bear

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Draw: 8

Forecast odds: 20-1

Spotlight comment: High-class colt who won a 6f maiden at this track last summer and ran creditably in pattern races after, including a third to Haatem in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes and second to stablemate, and rival again, Unquestionable at the Breeders' Cup. He won a Listed race at Dundalk in between; he has a bit to find with some of these but can still be involved.

5 Riber Tiber

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Draw: 5

Forecast odds: 5-2

Spotlight comment: High-class colt who won his first three starts last year, culminating in a win in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, with Haatem behind. He didn't improve on that form when third to Vandeek in both the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes, both races were Group 1s but his trainer felt that he wasn't at his best on both occasions. He is held in the highest regard by connections but is unproven over this trip; still respected as yard's number one runner.

6 Rosallion

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Draw: 6

Forecast odds: 10-11f

Spotlight comment: High class colt who won three of his four starts last year, including impressive scores in a Listed race at Ascot and the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, both over 7f. He readily beat Unquestionable on the latter occasion and was second to a very smart colt in the 2,000 Guineas when he maybe got left in front too soon. This track should suit better and he looks the one to beat as long as the ground stays lively; his trainer's father won this three times.

7 Take Me To Church

Trainer: Jack Davison

Jockey: Ronan Whelan

Draw: 1

Forecast odds: 50-1

Spotlight comment: Useful colt who showed improved form to win twice on the all-weather over the winter over 6f-7f. He took his form to a new level when bolting up in the Madrid Handicap at Naas in March before running below that level in the Ballylinch Red Rocks Stakes; first time over this trip and has to find a fair bit of improvement.

8 Unquestionable

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Draw: 2

Forecast odds: 13-2

Spotlight comment: High-class colt who won a 6f maiden at this meeting a year ago and was just denied in the Group 2 Railway Stakes next time; he had an excuse when a well beaten fourth in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes but then ran a solid second to Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. He finished off the year with a defeat of stablemate and rival here Mountain Bear at the Breeders' Cup; reported to have met with a setback recently and is the stable second-string here.

Verdict

Aidan O'Brien has won this race a record 12 times and River Tiber is his selected runner on this occasion. Although unproven at the trip, he is held in high regard and can run a big race. However, he will struggle to contain ROSALLION , who ran a fine second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and could be even better suited to this track, as long as the ground remains lively. His stablemate Haatem enhanced his reputation when third at Newmarket and shouldn't be far away again.



