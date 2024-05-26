Racing Post logo
Reports

Classic redemption for Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope as Fallen Angel shoots clear for decisive Irish 1,000 Guineas win

Fallen Angel: bounced back from Newmarket disappointment with victory in the Irish 1,000
Fallen Angel: bounced back from Newmarket disappointment with victory in the Irish 1,000Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Fallen Angel bounced back from a disappointing performance in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket to land the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

The three-year-old, who was sent off favourite in the British Classic on her seasonal reappearance, powered clear of A Lilac Rolla under Danny Tudhope. 

"I'm delighted." trainer Karl Burke told Racing TV. "We weren't too down after Newmarket. These things happen. She'd taken a step forward, more mentally than physically, before this race. 

"The track made a big difference. It seems to play to her strengths. I need to discuss it with the owner what to do next. We could go to the Coronation Stakes or step her up in trip. She's obviously going to be a strong stayer but she's not short of speed."

Fallen Angel: got the better of A Lilac Rolla in the Irish 1,000 Guineas
Fallen Angel: got the better of A Lilac Rolla in the Irish 1,000 GuineasCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Fallen Angel raced prominently under Tudhope, who added: "We saw the real Fallen Angel. I'm thrilled. It was a magnificent performance and it's great to see her bounce back like that.

"She's straightforward, stays well. She's a relentless galloper with a huge engine so I didn't want to complicate anything. She's the best filly on the day. I never felt like I was in any danger at all. If anything she was just looking for a bit of company. I'm confident she'll stay further than this."

Danny Tudhope celebrates after victory on Fallen Angel
Danny Tudhope celebrates after victory on Fallen AngelCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Fallen Angel was cut to 7-2 favourite (from 12-1) by Paddy Power for the Coronation Stakes, while Opera Singer was pushed out to 5-1 (from 10-3 favourite).

It was a quickfire Guineas double for Burke, who also landed the German 1,000 Guineas at Dusseldorf with Darnation.

Fallen Angel won three of her four starts at two, including when finishing a length and a quarter clear of Vespertilio in the Curragh's Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Jonathan HardingReporter

