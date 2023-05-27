Compensation on its way to Tahiyra provided she copes with quicker conditions at the Curragh

With no Mawj this time, Dermot Weld's name looks highly likely to be added to the Irish 1,000 Guineas roll of honour for a sixth time thanks to Tahiyra, who is 5lb clear of Meditate on official ratings and at least 16lb ahead of the other runners.

Tahiyra is no longer unbeaten, and some would argue her air of invincibility has dissolved after the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but she didn't lose much in defeat.

Weld warned punters that the race was coming a few weeks earlier than he would have liked and those fears probably played out inside the final furlong. She was coming along nicely but wasn't just there yet.