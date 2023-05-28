Just Beautiful something to behold after scorching home in Group 2 for delighted Paddy Twomey

Just Beautiful lived up to her name as she put in a powerful front-running performance in the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes, giving Paddy Twomey and rider Billy Lee a second win successive win in the race after they combined with subsequent Group 1 winner Pearls Galore last season.

Connections will be hoping their latest winner can follow a similar trajectory after the 4-1 shot ran her rivals ragged from the front to score by two and a quarter lengths from the Joseph O'Brien-trained Jumbly.

A Group 3 winner with Ivan Furtado, this was Just Beautiful's fourth start for the Twomey stable and it was the first time she had met fast ground, which proved crucial.

The five-year-old had made her seasonal reappearance in the Athasi Stakes here earlier in the month, when beaten seven and a quarter lengths into fifth by the reopposing Honey Girl, and showed much improved form on this very different surface.

Twomey said: "It was great to get her back on track. That’s what we knew she could be. We had an interrupted campaign last year. She’s in the Duke of Cambridge but anywhere from six and a half to a mile would be fine, and fast ground is very important to her.

"We had plenty of hold-ups last year and the fact she ran at all is amazing. She ran a good race in the Athasi as she needed it and can’t function on soft ground. I felt coming here today she had a good chance."

Pressed about a potential next target, the trainer replied: "Something on fast ground!"

Drumroll another Classic prospect for Ballydoyle

Drumroll justified 4-5 favouritism for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore in the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes to give the trainer a 17th success in the race, but it was far from plain sailing as he passed the post in second, a short head behind Teutates.

However, Donnacha O'Brien's runner had given Drumroll a bump 50 yards from the line, carrying him left, and the stewards adjudged the interference to be serious enough to reverse the result.

Aidan O'Brien said: "We’re very happy with him. He's progressive and a mile and a quarter looks a good trip for him. The Irish Derby is a possibility. He has a bit of class but he’s still a baby and ran a bit green. The two horses fought the whole way to the line."

O’Brien and Moore went on to complete a four-timer when High Chieftess landed the 1m2f fillies’ maiden.

Enright’s final farewell

There was to be no fairytale ending for jockey Mark Enright – who received a guard of honour from his colleagues – as he finished unplaced on Almuhit on his final ride in the 1m6f handicap.

The race was won by Dame Rapide for trainer James Barrett and jockey Luke McAteer, having won the race off a 13lb higher mark 12 months ago.

