Rosallion 'working like a genius' ahead of Irish 2,000 Guineas bid while Jamie Spencer booked for stablemate Haatem

Jamie Spencer will look to continue his impressive record in the Irish Guineas after being called up to ride Haatem at the Curragh this weekend for Richard Hannon, who also reported stablemate Rosallion to be in top form for his second Classic bid of the season.

Spencer has enjoyed four wins in Ireland's two mile Classics, having completed a hat-trick in the fillies' version in 2013 aboard Just The Judge before adding the colts' version to his CV six years later with Phoenix Of Spain.

His mount in Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas is one of two in the race for Hannon and has become available with James Doyle on duty at Haydock. Sean Levey will continue the association with Rosallion , and that rival was one place ahead of Haatem when the pair finished in the frame in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Hannon said: "Jamie Spencer will ride Haatem. He's experienced over there and he's a top jockey so we're delighted to get him. James has got rides for Wathnan [Racing].

Haatem: set to be ridden by Jamie Spencer at the Curragh this weekend Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Haatem put in a great run at Newmarket and goes there with a very good chance. The track will suit him and he's as tough as you get. He's got every chance.

"Rosallion is in great form. I'm really happy with both of them, they did a piece of work on Sunday morning and Rosallion travelled like a genius and Haatem did what he normally does. He's very relaxed and just shows his well being."

Hannon also speculated on the future beyond this weekend for the two colts, who are also entered in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next month. Haatem also has an entry in the Eclipse in July, and could be stepped up in distance.

The trainer added: "Haatem will probably go up to a mile and a quarter at some stage but we'll see how this weekend goes."

River Tiber: leading contender in the Irish 2,000 Guineas for Aidan O'Brien Credit: Tom Dulat

The pair were the only two British-trained runners as the field was whittled down to 11 with Derby favourite City of Troy out but River Tiber and Unquestionable in for Aidan O'Brien.

Ballydoyle are responsible for six runners including Henry Longfellow , who was sent off favourite for the French 2,000 Guineas but disappointed, as well as impressive Leopardstown maiden winner Igor Stravinsky . Mountain Bear and The Liffey also feature.

Last season Paddington landed the Tetrarch Stakes on route to Irish Guineas glory and Bright Stripes could attempt to emulate him for Andrew Oliver. Atlantic Coast and Take Me To Church were also kept in for Joseph O'Brien and Jack Davison respectively.

15 fillies remain on track for the following day's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.45) including Opera Singer . She is one of four for Aidan O'Brien along with Buttons , Everlasting and Pearls And Rubies .

Fallen Angel , who disappointed at Newmarket, is one of two potential British-trained fillies along with Skellet for Ralph Beckett.

Last season's Derby winner Auguste Rodin is among 11 in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (3.10) reckoning.

Atlantic Coast Joseph O'Brien

Bright Stripes Andrew Oliver​​

Haatem Richard Hannon

Henry Longfellow Aidan O'Brien

Igor Stravinsky Aidan O'Brien

Mountain Bear Aidan O'Brien

River Tiber Aidan O'Brien​​

Rosallion Richard Hannon

Take Me To Church Jack Davidson​​

The Liffey Aidan O'Brien

Unquestionable Aidan O'Brien

Tattersalls Gold Cup confirmations

Auguste Rodin Aidan O'Brien

Crypto Force Adrian Murray

Elegant Man Adrian Murray

Hans Andersen Aidan O'Brien

Lord Massusus Joseph Murphy​​

Luxembourg Aidan O'Brien

Mashhoor Johnny Murtagh

Okeechobee Harry Charlton

White Birch John Joseph Murphy

Goldana Joseph O'Brien

Lumiere Rock Joseph O'Brien

A Lilac Rolla Paddy Twomey

Alpheratz Joseph Murphy​​

Azada Dermot Weld

Bluedrum Jessica Harrington

Buttons Aidan O'Brien​​

Everlasting Aidan O'Brien

Fallen Angel Karl Burke

Finsceal Luas Jim Bolger

Opera Singer Aidan O'Brien

Pearls And Rubies Aidan O'Brien

Porta Fortuna Donnacha O'Brien

Purple Lily Paddy Twomey

Queen Of Thunder Ken Condon

Skellet Ralph Beckett

Vespertilio Willie McCreery

Prince of Wales's dark horse among five runners declared for Thursday's Brigadier Gerard at Sandown

Joseph O'Brien dreaming of Arc tilt with Al Riffa - but first he's targeting the Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga next month

