Tahiyra justifies favouritism to claim Classic glory at the Curragh

Tahiyra went one better than last month's second in the 1,000 Guineas when landing the Irish equivalent at the Curragh. Dermot Weld's filly lost her unbeaten record when second to Mawj in the Newmarket Classic but got back to winning ways under Chris Hayes.

It was a second Group 1 success at the course for Tahiyra, who won the Moyglare in September, and the Aga Khan-owned daughter of Siyouni was left unchanged at 7-4 with Paddy Power for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

Hayes combined with Weld to win the Classic 12 months ago on Homeless Songs but success aboard Tahiyra held special significance after her half-length defeat to Mawj.

“I’m proud of the filly,” he said. “I know we could do no more at Newmarket but I was very deflated after and I took it hard. I was delighted racing was called off the next day because you don’t get opportunities like that too often.

“It was just self-criticism but we were able to get things right today. Tactically I had to be very aware from where I was drawn and I needed a willing partner and by god she’s good.

“She’s tough and tenacious. Ideally she’d like a faster pace but it’ll show you how good she is when she can adapt to circumstances like that. I’d always consider myself a journeyman jockey so it was the most pressure."

Weld first landed the Classic in 1982 with Prince’s Polly and Tahiyra provided his sixth winner in the race.

“She’s a very talented filly,” he said. “My only concern was the draw. Everything went according to plan. I said before Newmarket I needed another two weeks ideally and that’s just what cost her the race - it just came a little bit soon in the season for her.

"She progressed well since Newmarket and the warm weather was a huge help. We’ll look at the Coronation for her now as a possibility depending on how she comes out of the race."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.