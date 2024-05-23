Confirmed runners and riders for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday

Rosallion , the 2,000 Guineas runner-up, will face seven rivals in his bid to go one better in the Irish equivalent (3.40 ) at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt was beaten a length and a half by Notable Speech at Newmarket and is a Group 1 winner having landed the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp on his final start at two.

Rosallion, the mount of Sean Levey, is joined in the line-up by stablemate Haatem , who finished third in the 2,000 Guineas. He has the most experience in the field having run 11 times and will be ridden by Jamie Spencer, who won the race aboard Phoenix Of Spain in 2019.

Richard Hannon snr won the Irish 2,000 Guineas with Don't Forget Me in 1987, Tirol in 1990 and Canford Cliffs in 2010. The first two completed the British-Irish 2,000 Guineas double and Canford Cliffs was successful after finishing third in the Newmarket Classic.

Unquestionable: a Breeders' Cup winner on his final start at two Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien saddles three runners, including Coventry Stakes scorer River Tiber , the mount of Ryan Moore, and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Unquestionable .

River Tiber was a late scratching from the Santa Anita race, in which Unquestionable beat his reopposing stablemate Mountain Bear, on vets' advice in November. Unquestionable will be ridden by Wayne Lordan and Declan McDonogh partners Mountain Bear.

O'Brien did not declare Henry Longfellow, who is entered in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday week, Igor Stravinsky or The Liffey.

Joseph O'Brien is represented with Atlantic Coast , a Group 3 winner at two who was a well-beaten favourite on his return at the same level at Leopardstown last month.

Andy Oliver runs Bright Stripes , who finished second to Atlantic Coast in the Killavullan Stakes last season and won the Listed Tetrach Stakes over course and distance this month.

The Jack Davison-trained Take Me To Church completes the field. He has won three of his last four starts but was only fourth when joint-favourite for a Leopardstown Group 3 last time.

The going is good to firm, good in places on the straight course and good, good to firm in places on the round course, with officials watering the track on Thursday.

Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course at the Curragh, said on Thursday morning: "We were forecast three to four millimetres of rain on Wednesday but we only had one millimetre in the morning.

"The ground has tightened a little on the straight course so we're going to apply five millimetres of irrigation there, and some selective watering on the round course. It's forecast to be mainly dry before more persistent rain arrives on Saturday afternoon."

Irish 2,000 Guineas runners and riders

Atlantic Coast Dylan Browne McMonagle

Bright Stripes Billy Lee

Haatem Jamie Spencer

Mountain Bear Declan McDonogh

River Tiber Ryan Moore

Rosallion Sean Levey

Take Me To Church Ronan Whelan

Unquestionable Wayne Lordan

Get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes this weekend

Ladbrokes are offering new customers £40 in free bets to use on the big races this weekend.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link and click the 'Join Here' button Sign up for an account and create your username and password Place a qualifying bet of minimum £10 at odds of 1-2 or greater Receive 4 x £10 free bets for use on sports

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Offer ends 31/05/24

Minimum first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds of 1-2 to get 4 x £10 free bets

Restrictions and T&Cs apply

Read these next:

Newmarket runner-up Rosallion odds-on for Irish 2,000 Guineas after weekend workout wows trainer Richard Hannon

2024 Irish 2,000 Guineas contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race on Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.