Coventry clues on Irish 2,000 Guineas undercard as Givemethebeatboys and Unquestionable impress

The road to the Coventry Stakes took some intriguing turns in the early part of the first Classic afternoon of the summer at the Curragh, no more so than after the Group 3 Gain Marble Hill Stakes, in which five runners arrived unbeaten after one start.

It looked to be working out as the market expected when 13-8 favourite Noche Magica hit the front inside the last furlong, but that was before Shane Foley galvanised 11-1 shot Givemethebeatboys, who showed the best attitude on the climb to the finish to prevail by a head. The strength of the form was reinforced with Listed winner His Majesty keeping on strongly for a close third.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Givemethebeatboys, a winner of a soft-ground Navan maiden this month, was cut to 20-1 (from 50) with Paddy Power for the Coventry.

The trainer's daughter and assistant Kate Harrington said: "He was very professional and he outbattled them to the line. He was impressive when he won at Navan. It looked a furlong out he had no chance of winning but he put his head down and battled well despite hating the ground.

"He was green at Navan and learned a lot. We'll have learned an awful lot again today. He'll be even more competitive the next day when we go to Ascot."

Bookmakers were even more impressed by the Ballydoyle colt Unquestionable, who was introduced at 16-1 for the Coventry by Paddy Power after running out an impressive winner of the opening 6f juvenile maiden under Ryan Moore.

Art Power continues Irish love affair

The Tim Easterby-trained sprinter Art Power took his record in Ireland to 4-4 when bolting up in the Group 2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes.

The six-year-old was quickly away and rider Oisin Murphy had not a single worry through the race, scooting clear to win by four and three-quarter lengths from Big Gossey. It was the jockey's first victory at the track and Art Power's third course success.

Art Power and Oisin Murphy turn the Greenlands Stakes into a procession Credit: Patrick McCann

Speaking from York, Easterby said: "He's such a wonderful horse. We actually gelded him in January as he got a bit colty. The owners love having runners and it's great that he's come back. He ran a good race at York on his comeback but was a bit free.

"He loves the Curragh and I couldn't tell you why that is. It's like going home for him. He's a little pony, but he's a gorgeous superstar. He's in at Ascot, but we'll have to think about going back to the Curragh for the Flying Five."

