Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish 1,000 Guineas as star juvenile filly Opera Singer makes her comeback

Star juvenile filly Opera Singer will make her highly anticipated comeback in Sunday's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.45 ) at the Curragh, but fellow leading fancy Porta Fortuna was not declared for the Classic.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, Opera Singer was well fancied for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket throughout the winter following an impressive win in the Prix Marcel Boussac, but missed that race following a setback. The daughter of Justify makes her return as she bids to give O'Brien a record-extending 11th win in the Group 1.

She is one of four runners for the Ballydoyle trainer, who also saddles Buttons , Everlasting and Pearls And Rubies .

Porta Fortuna was the most notable absentee at the final declarations stage on Friday. The Donnacha O'Brien-trained three-year-old was a neck second in the 1,000 Guineas behind Elmalka last time.

Fallen Angel , last year's Moyglare Stud Stakes winner, bids to bounce back from her disappointing effort in the Guineas and is one of two British-trained runners in the line-up. The Ralph Beckett-trained Skellet is also set to make her seasonal reappearance.

French 1,000 Guineas third Vespertilio also stood her ground at the final declarations stage for trainer Willie McCreery.

Also on the card, Auguste Rodin will bid to get his career back on track once again when he faces seven rivals in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (3.10 ).

Last year's dual Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf winner put in another flop when he tailed off last in the Sheema Classic in March and races for the first time at the Curragh since his Irish Derby triumph last July.

White Birch , who has returned with two wins at the track this year, is among his rivals but the Harry Charlton-trained Okeechobee does not take his chance. The Gordon Richards Stakes winner suffered a last-minute setback before travelling.

Charlton said: "He was found to have an issue with his foot this morning and he'll not be able to travel tonight. Everyone connected with the horse is very disappointed not to be running, especially with the Curragh putting on such good prize-money and being very helpful organising the trip. We look forward to getting him back on the track in the future."

Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas final field

A Lilac Rocca Colin Keane

Alpheratz Gary Carroll

Azada Chris Hayes

Bluedrum Shane Foley

Buttons tbc

Everlasting tbc

Fallen Angel Danny Tudhope

Finsceal Luas Rory Cleary

Opera Singer tbc

Pearls And Rubies tbc

Queen Of Thunder Ronan Whelan

Skellet Rossa Ryan

Vespertilio Declan McDonagh

Tattersalls Gold Cup final field

Auguste Rodin tbc

Crypto Force tbc

Elegant Man tbc

Hans Andersen tbc

Lord Massusus Gary Carroll

Mashhoor Ben Coen

White Birch Colin Keane

Lumiere Rock Dylan Browne McMonagle

