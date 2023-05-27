From the misery of Newmarket to the euphoria of the Curragh - the maestro has worked his magic again

Soaked and soured at Newmarket; sun-kissed and smitten at the Curragh.

May might have got off to a miserable start for Aidan O'Brien and his much talked about three-year-old colts, but the month ended with a 12th Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas and, maybe even more importantly, proof that Little Big Bear didn't chuck away all his speed and swagger over the winter.

Last year's outstanding juvenile returned to sprinting in the Sandy Lane and provided O'Brien with a first Haydock winner. The horror movie at Newmarket was frightening but this was a much more pleasant viewing experience. In fact, there was no scary part at all. He bossed the race from start to finish and is now a best-price 5-2 with Coral to win the Commonwealth Cup.