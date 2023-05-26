Can the mercurial genius of Spencer ensure a Scotsman beats the English and Irish in Curragh Classic?

The three-year-old class of 2023 is a curious crop, especially in the boys' classroom. The mock exams for the Derby failed to unveil an exceptional Epsom contender and now we have a Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas () that is about as easy to solve as Fermat's last theorem.

We don't have Chaldean, the brilliant winner of the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but the second, third and fourth are here. The third is about half the price of the second, though.

We don't have Auguste Rodin or Little Big Bear. Instead, Paddington enters the bear pit for Aidan O'Brien, who goes in search of a record extending 12th win in the race. That said, he hasn't won any of the last five and only two of the last eight.