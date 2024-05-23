Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:07 SandownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:07 SandownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Sean Levey 'extremely hopeful' ahead of Rosallion's Irish 2,000 Guineas bid as Hannon star chases Curragh Classic

Sean Levey: xxx
Sean Levey is full of hope that Rosallion can land another Group 1 race on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sean Levey is itching to get back to where it all started and claim his first Irish Classic on hot favourite Rosallion on Saturday.

The jockey believes everything is in favour of his mount, who finished second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago and is a best-priced 6-5 to go one place better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, for which eight colts were declared on Thursday.

"He ran a massive race at Newmarket and proved he was a good horse but happened to run into a better one on the day," said Levey, who began his career in Ireland and spent eight years at Ballydoyle before moving to Britain and joining Rosallion's trainer Richard Hannon.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

inIreland

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland