Sean Levey 'extremely hopeful' ahead of Rosallion's Irish 2,000 Guineas bid as Hannon star chases Curragh Classic

Sean Levey is itching to get back to where it all started and claim his first Irish Classic on hot favourite Rosallion on Saturday.

The jockey believes everything is in favour of his mount, who finished second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago and is a best-priced 6-5 to go one place better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, for which eight colts were declared on Thursday.

"He ran a massive race at Newmarket and proved he was a good horse but happened to run into a better one on the day," said Levey, who began his career in Ireland and spent eight years at Ballydoyle before moving to Britain and joining Rosallion's trainer Richard Hannon.