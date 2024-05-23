Sean Levey 'extremely hopeful' ahead of Rosallion's Irish 2,000 Guineas bid as Hannon star chases Curragh Classic
Sean Levey is itching to get back to where it all started and claim his first Irish Classic on hot favourite Rosallion on Saturday.
The jockey believes everything is in favour of his mount, who finished second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago and is a best-priced 6-5 to go one place better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, for which eight colts were declared on Thursday.
"He ran a massive race at Newmarket and proved he was a good horse but happened to run into a better one on the day," said Levey, who began his career in Ireland and spent eight years at Ballydoyle before moving to Britain and joining Rosallion's trainer Richard Hannon.
- 'We just haven't got the novices coming through' - more short-term pain expected for British jump racing after classifications
- Ballyburn rated fourth-highest novice hurdler since Anglo-Irish jumps classifications began in 1999-2000
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday
- 'She's very genuine and I think Epsom will suit' - can the legendary Dermot Weld win another Oaks 43 years after his first?
- 'If you're not in you can't win and we're keen to give it a go' - Willie Mullins' Vauban to bid for Ascot Gold Cup glory
