A star could be born in the Group 3 Marble Hill as some thrilling two-year-old sprinters take each other on

A potentially exhilarating Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes features six two-year-olds of immense promise, five of whom won first time out.

Paddy Twomey's Noche Magica produced an electric performance on soft-to-heavy ground at Cork last month, putting three and a quarter lengths between himself and a quality field from the furlong pole to the line. The manner in which he was careering away from his rivals would suggest he could develop into a top-class sprinter, and if he can act on this quicker ground we could see something special.

Aidan O'Brien sent Blackbeard to take this prize last season and he saddles Democracy and His Majesty, with the former the pick of stable jockey Ryan Moore. Democracy put in a powerful performance at this track on his debut when going clear inside the final furlong. Quicker ground is unlikely to pose an issue given his sister Midnight Mile had some high-class form on firm going, including a fourth-placed finish at the Breeders' Cup.

His Majesty and Adrian Murray's Valiant Force renew rivalry they were split by just three-quarters of a length in the Listed First Flier Stakes. His Majesty only got going properly in the last 100 yards or so, so the step up to six furlongs could prompt another step forward.

Valiant Force showed a lot of speed that day and shapes as if he will appreciate this better ground.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Givemethebeatboys stayed on with notable vigour to score at Navan a fortnight ago. There is an abundance of stamina on his dam side and it will be interesting to see how he copes with the fast ground here.

Willie Browne's Buyin Buyin coasted to success in a Dundalk maiden in March despite breaking slowly. He powered clear in taking fashion on that occasion and, while that form is hard to weigh up, he is another contender whose ceiling it is impossible to establish with any certainty.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Democracy and His Majesty

We think they are two nice colts and they both won their maidens on different ground to what they will encounter here. Democracy won over six and did it well so Ryan rides him, while Wayne's horse [His Majesty] is stepping up from five to six. They are going to learn a lot here and we're going to learn plenty about them, but I think they're both nice.

Kate Harrington, assistant trainer of Givemethebeatboys

He was impressive when winning at Navan. This is a big step up for him, but he's come out of that race well and his work has been good.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Noche Magica

We were obviously happy with the way he won on his debut at Cork and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on here.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Valiant Force

It was a brilliant effort on his debut and you'd hope he'd step up from that. He's in great form and the better ground should suit.

Willie Browne, trainer of Buyin Buyin

He was good at Dundalk, although the strength of the race may be questionable. We look up against it but fingers crossed he could outrun his odds.

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

