2024 Irish 2,000 Guineas contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race on Saturday

The Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40) takes place at the Curragh on Saturday and a high-class field looks set to take their chances in the Group 1. Here, we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top.

Form: 1131-2

Strengths: A winner of three of his four starts as a juvenile, with the sole defeat coming on soft ground in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in September. He put that defeat behind him when faced with a quicker surface in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp in October, where he finished a length ahead of Unquestionable.

He is well thought of by his connections and made a promising seasonal debut in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago when second to Notable Speech.

He travelled noticeably well through that race and possibly hit the front sooner than ideal, so he could improve if held onto for longer here.

Weaknesses: His Guineas performance suggested that he may not be the strongest stayer over a mile so he wouldn't want this to turn into a proper test.

Form: 11133-

Strengths: He looked well above average when bolting up by ten lengths in a Navan maiden on his debut and he confirmed that initial promise when winning his next two starts, including the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He was stepped up to Group 1 level on the back of his Ascot win, and on Racing Post Ratings ran to a similar level of form in defeat in both the Prix Morny and Middle Park.

Those performances came on very soft and good to firm ground, so he is clearly versatile regarding underfoot conditions.

Weaknesses: His five juvenile starts all came over sprint distances and he has stamina to prove now stepped up to a mile for the first time.

Form: 111-8

Strengths: Impeccably bred, being by Dubawi and the second foal of high-class seven-time Group 1 winner Minding.

He was unbeaten in three starts as a juvenile, all of those coming at this track, the most recent success coming at Group 1 level in the National Stakes.

He failed to justify short-priced favouritism in the French 2,000 Guineas on seasonal debut earlier this month, but there were excuses for that performance as he was denied a clear run when starting to mount a challenge. This should be run to suit him better and he'll appreciate the return to the Curragh.

Weaknesses: He shapes as though he'll stay further than a mile and could prove vulnerable to speedier rivals.

Form: 12421-

Strengths: The winner of a 6f maiden here second time out before chasing home Bucanero Fuerte in both the Railway Stakes and Phoenix Stakes back at this venue.

He chased home Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp and that performance can be upgraded as he raced keenly in the early stages.

His juvenile campaign ended with a breakthrough top-level success in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, which came on his first start at a mile.

Weaknesses: His Breeders' Cup task was made easy by the late withdrawal of his stronger-fancied stablemate River Tiber and on his previous runs he does have a bit to find with the best of these.

Form: 955-13

Strengths: He was battle-hardened as a juvenile, winning twice in a nine-race campaign that ended with fifth behind City Of Troy in Newmarket's Dewhurst Stakes.

He produced a career-best RPR of 114 when running out a three-and-a-half-length winner of last month's Craven Stakes and on RPRs bettered that performance when third in the 2,000 Guineas next time out.

He showed a likeable attitude to battle back that day having initially found himself outpaced.

Weaknesses: He has ground to make up with stablemate Rosallion on that showing and looks vulnerable to a less exposed rival.

Verdict

With question marks over River Tiber (stamina) and Henry Longfellow (participation) this looks a good opportunity for Rosallion to improve on his second-place finish in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month. Trainer Richard Hannon has long held this colt in high regard and with slightly more patient tactics on Saturday he can prove a class above the opposition.

