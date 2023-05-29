Aga Khan team to run full battery of tests on disappointing Vadeni after Curragh setback

The Aga Khan's team and trainer Jean-Claude Rouget will take their time in assessing Vadeni after last season's European champion three-year-old ran well below expectations to finish a poor fifth in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Last season's Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse hero had been expected to take a marked step forward on his comeback fourth in the Prix Ganay but finished nine and a half lengths adrift of Luxembourg, a performance the Aga Khan's racing manager Georges Rimaud described as "too bad to draw any concrete conclusions".

"He got back home to Deauville this morning and we will see if we can understand what happened," said Rimaud. "When we have news in the days to follow about what we decide to do with the horse and his next potential objective, that will be communicated.