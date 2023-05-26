Newmarket form put to the ultimate test as the Irish face tough ask to keep Classic silverware at home

The British training fraternity has spotted an open-looking Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas and could be poised to take full advantage. The Classic prize has been won by yards from across the Irish Sea three times in the last decade and, with four powerful challengers making the journey, there is every chance the raiders will strike again.

All four of the British-trained runners contested the 2,000 Guineas won by Chaldean at Newmarket three weeks ago, and a few of them were a shade unfortunate in their initial pursuit of Classic glory.

Paul and Oliver Cole's Royal Scotsman certainly looked unlucky, although much of his misfortune was self-inflicted given he fought Jim Crowley from the moment the stalls opened. The energy he expended didn't seem to quell his finishing effort as he was still travelling powerfully at the three-furlong pole only to be denied an ideal passage when Indestructible veered left.