Curragh chief 'very happy' with Guineas weekend as crowds increase by 16 per cent

Crowds at the Curragh were up by 16 per cent for Guineas weekend compared to last year but the track's chief executive Brian Kavanagh believes work on getting racegoers back to the €81 million track is only just beginning.

Last year's crowd for the Guineas festival was heavily criticised, with only 10,000 in attendance for the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, but that rose to 11,122 for the first two Classics of the season combined last weekend. The overall attendance at the Curragh for the three days was 14,453, up 16 per cent on the 2022 figure.

The turnover in the on-course betting ring also rose – up €682,000 compared to €605,000 in 2022. That was despite Saturday being a particularly poor trading day with just €283,000 wagered in the ring, in comparison to the €326,000 the layers took in on the same day last year.

Some of the bookmakers reported trading to be extremely quiet in the minutes leading up to the Irish 2,000 Guineas, which was won by the well-backed 5-2 second favourite Paddington.

Overall Kavanagh was pleased with how the weekend played out but felt there was plenty of room for improvement. He said: "I'm very happy with how the weekend went and there is plenty to build on. The race programme was great and we were blessed with the weather.

"The attendance at each of our meetings in 2023 has been up on last year and we want that trend to continue. It's a long-term project and we're only at the beginning of that project. The feedback we have been getting is very positive and the people who came seemed to enjoy themselves. People are starting to get used to the new facilities and we've worked closely with the bookmakers too, putting a big screen beside the ring and food and drink units as well. We're getting there.

He added: "There are definitely still areas that can be improved upon but there was a good feel around the place over the weekend and it's a good starting point. We want to keep progressing and for attendances to grow year on year.

Brian Kavanagh: "good feel around the Curragh" last weekend Credit: Caroline Norris

"The prize-money was excellent all weekend and it was great to see such a big spread of trainers getting among it, the likes of James Barrett, John Kinsella, Tracey Collins and Michael Halford, James McAuley and a few other smaller trainers. That was good to see."

Despite turnover being down on Saturday, course bookmaker Ray Mulvaney said the Curragh was on its way back to where it used to be. He said: "I do feel the Curragh is moving in the right direction. They have puts bars and a big screen beside the ring and that's definitely a step in the right direction and brings more people down to us.

"They seem to have reconnected with the local community and there appeared to be a lot more locals there over the few days than in recent years. They have improved their pricing as well so overall I would be very upbeat."

Fellow course bookmaker Brian Keenan was not quite as complimentary but said there was a good atmosphere where he was positioned on Saturday.

Keenan said: "I would say it was adequate overall at the Curragh. I was upstairs in a position in the stand on Saturday and there was a good buzz there. It was my best day of the three, but nothing like the turnover we would take at Ballinrobe on Monday."

Attendances

Total crowd: 14,453 (up 16 per cent on 2022)

Friday: 3,500 (up 23 per cent)

Saturday: 5,997 (up 15 per cent)

Sunday: 5,125 (up 7 per cent)

Betting ring

Total turnover: €682,000 (€605,000 in 2022)

Friday: €148,000 (€83,000)

Saturday: €283,000 (€326,000)

Sunday: €251,000 (€195,000)

