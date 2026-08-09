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Breeders' Cup

Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next

Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next

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Reports
Leopardstown: 'We’re looking at the Breeders’ Cup and working back from there' - Mullins relieved as Ethical Diamond bounces back
Leopardstown: 'We’re looking at the Breeders’ Cup and working back from there' - Mullins relieved as Ethical Diamond bounces back
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Reports
'He's a very high-class colt' - smart Curragh winner primed for Group 1 tilt with Breeders' Cup bid on the horizon
'He's a very high-class colt' - smart Curragh winner primed for Group 1 tilt with Breeders' Cup bid on the horizon
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Big-race latest
USA: Super Survie strikes on American debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt
USA: Super Survie strikes on American debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt
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International
'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile
'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile
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Britain
WATCH: The Front Page - have we seen Britain's best Gold Cup chance?
WATCH: The Front Page - have we seen Britain's best Gold Cup chance?
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The Front Page
WATCH: The Front Page - full review of a spectacular Breeders' Cup
WATCH: The Front Page - full review of a spectacular Breeders' Cup
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The Front Page
Jack Davison 'utterly devastated' as She's Quality dies after suffering injury at Breeders' Cup
Jack Davison 'utterly devastated' as She's Quality dies after suffering injury at Breeders' Cup
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Breeders' Cup
Breeders' Cup takeouts: nobody in the world can compete with the Irish - and Frankie Dettori's successor may be staring us in the face
Breeders' Cup takeouts: nobody in the world can compete with the Irish - and Frankie Dettori's successor may be staring us in the face
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Breeders' Cup
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'I was afraid we'd be tailed off and make a holy show of ourselves' - Willie Mullins announces himself to US racing
'I was afraid we'd be tailed off and make a holy show of ourselves' - Willie Mullins announces himself to US racing
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Breeders' Cup
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'I was shaking' - Ethical Diamond's first trainer left thunderstruck after backing Breeders' Cup star
'I was shaking' - Ethical Diamond's first trainer left thunderstruck after backing Breeders' Cup star
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Breeders' Cup
A year in the life of Ethical Diamond: how he went from 15th in a handicap hurdle to Breeders' Cup glory
A year in the life of Ethical Diamond: how he went from 15th in a handicap hurdle to Breeders' Cup glory
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Breeders' Cup
Redemption for 'electric' Notable Speech in Breeders' Cup Mile - and Charlie Appleby says he'll be back for more next season
Redemption for 'electric' Notable Speech in Breeders' Cup Mile - and Charlie Appleby says he'll be back for more next season
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Reports
Frankie Dettori: 'I feel numb! It's been a tremendous journey and I will finish it in the Chilean Derby next year'
Frankie Dettori: 'I feel numb! It's been a tremendous journey and I will finish it in the Chilean Derby next year'
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Breeders' Cup
The Aidan and Charlie Show - how two rival trainers have made European success at the Breeders' Cup a sure thing
The Aidan and Charlie Show - how two rival trainers have made European success at the Breeders' Cup a sure thing
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Under The Saddle
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'I just couldn't believe it' - Willie Mullins conquers Del Mar as Ethical Diamond breaks course record in stunning Breeders' Cup Turf upset
'I just couldn't believe it' - Willie Mullins conquers Del Mar as Ethical Diamond breaks course record in stunning Breeders' Cup Turf upset
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Reports
Bob Baffert: 'Aidan O'Brien's mindset is the big thing, it's phenomenal, and he has instilled that into his whole family'
Bob Baffert: 'Aidan O'Brien's mindset is the big thing, it's phenomenal, and he has instilled that into his whole family'
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Breeders' Cup
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History for Japan as Forever Young fends off fast-finishing Sierra Leone to claim Breeders' Cup Classic
History for Japan as Forever Young fends off fast-finishing Sierra Leone to claim Breeders' Cup Classic
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Reports
ICYMI: British stars to stay in training and $29.50 duck tacos - here’s what you might have missed at Del Mar on Saturday
ICYMI: British stars to stay in training and $29.50 duck tacos - here’s what you might have missed at Del Mar on Saturday
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Breeders' Cup
Shisospicy blows Turf Sprint rivals away to provide trainer with first Breeders' Cup success
Shisospicy blows Turf Sprint rivals away to provide trainer with first Breeders' Cup success
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Reports
Francis Graffard's remarkable run continues with Gezora proving too strong in Filly & Mare Turf
Francis Graffard's remarkable run continues with Gezora proving too strong in Filly & Mare Turf
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Reports
Red-hot Harry Wilson has tipped the last two winners at the Breeders' Cup - find out his fancy for the final race of the meeting
Red-hot Harry Wilson has tipped the last two winners at the Breeders' Cup - find out his fancy for the final race of the meeting
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Cracking The Puzzle
Juvenile Fillies Turf: No Aidan O'Brien, no problem as son Donnacha lands first Breeders' Cup victory
Juvenile Fillies Turf: No Aidan O'Brien, no problem as son Donnacha lands first Breeders' Cup victory
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Breeders' Cup
The Breeders' Cup is underway, get £30 in free bets to use on day 2 with Sky Bet
The Breeders' Cup is underway, get £30 in free bets to use on day 2 with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next

Saratoga: Sovereignty bounces back to brilliant best with stunning Grade 1 success - and huge clash with Japanese ace Forever Young up next

icon
Reports
Leopardstown: 'We’re looking at the Breeders’ Cup and working back from there' - Mullins relieved as Ethical Diamond bounces back
Leopardstown: 'We’re looking at the Breeders’ Cup and working back from there' - Mullins relieved as Ethical Diamond bounces back
icon
Reports
'He's a very high-class colt' - smart Curragh winner primed for Group 1 tilt with Breeders' Cup bid on the horizon
icon
Big-race latest
USA: Super Survie strikes on American debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt
icon
International
'He's a very high-class colt' - smart Curragh winner primed for Group 1 tilt with Breeders' Cup bid on the horizon
icon
Big-race latest
USA: Super Survie strikes on American debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt
icon
International
'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile
'We're working back from the Breeders' Cup' - dual-purpose yard going stateside after US owners buy into unbeaten juvenile
icon
Britain
WATCH: The Front Page - have we seen Britain's best Gold Cup chance?
WATCH: The Front Page - have we seen Britain's best Gold Cup chance?
icon
The Front Page
WATCH: The Front Page - full review of a spectacular Breeders' Cup
WATCH: The Front Page - full review of a spectacular Breeders' Cup
icon
The Front Page
Jack Davison 'utterly devastated' as She's Quality dies after suffering injury at Breeders' Cup
Jack Davison 'utterly devastated' as She's Quality dies after suffering injury at Breeders' Cup
icon
Breeders' Cup
Breeders' Cup takeouts: nobody in the world can compete with the Irish - and Frankie Dettori's successor may be staring us in the face
Breeders' Cup takeouts: nobody in the world can compete with the Irish - and Frankie Dettori's successor may be staring us in the face
icon
Breeders' Cup
padlock
'I was afraid we'd be tailed off and make a holy show of ourselves' - Willie Mullins announces himself to US racing
'I was afraid we'd be tailed off and make a holy show of ourselves' - Willie Mullins announces himself to US racing
icon
Breeders' Cup
padlock
'I was shaking' - Ethical Diamond's first trainer left thunderstruck after backing Breeders' Cup star
'I was shaking' - Ethical Diamond's first trainer left thunderstruck after backing Breeders' Cup star
icon
Breeders' Cup
A year in the life of Ethical Diamond: how he went from 15th in a handicap hurdle to Breeders' Cup glory
A year in the life of Ethical Diamond: how he went from 15th in a handicap hurdle to Breeders' Cup glory
icon
Breeders' Cup
Redemption for 'electric' Notable Speech in Breeders' Cup Mile - and Charlie Appleby says he'll be back for more next season
Redemption for 'electric' Notable Speech in Breeders' Cup Mile - and Charlie Appleby says he'll be back for more next season
icon
Reports
Frankie Dettori: 'I feel numb! It's been a tremendous journey and I will finish it in the Chilean Derby next year'
Frankie Dettori: 'I feel numb! It's been a tremendous journey and I will finish it in the Chilean Derby next year'
icon
Breeders' Cup
The Aidan and Charlie Show - how two rival trainers have made European success at the Breeders' Cup a sure thing
The Aidan and Charlie Show - how two rival trainers have made European success at the Breeders' Cup a sure thing
icon
Under The Saddle
padlock
'I just couldn't believe it' - Willie Mullins conquers Del Mar as Ethical Diamond breaks course record in stunning Breeders' Cup Turf upset
'I just couldn't believe it' - Willie Mullins conquers Del Mar as Ethical Diamond breaks course record in stunning Breeders' Cup Turf upset
icon
Reports
Bob Baffert: 'Aidan O'Brien's mindset is the big thing, it's phenomenal, and he has instilled that into his whole family'
Bob Baffert: 'Aidan O'Brien's mindset is the big thing, it's phenomenal, and he has instilled that into his whole family'
icon
Breeders' Cup
padlock
History for Japan as Forever Young fends off fast-finishing Sierra Leone to claim Breeders' Cup Classic
History for Japan as Forever Young fends off fast-finishing Sierra Leone to claim Breeders' Cup Classic
icon
Reports
ICYMI: British stars to stay in training and $29.50 duck tacos - here’s what you might have missed at Del Mar on Saturday
ICYMI: British stars to stay in training and $29.50 duck tacos - here’s what you might have missed at Del Mar on Saturday
icon
Breeders' Cup
Shisospicy blows Turf Sprint rivals away to provide trainer with first Breeders' Cup success
Shisospicy blows Turf Sprint rivals away to provide trainer with first Breeders' Cup success
icon
Reports
Francis Graffard's remarkable run continues with Gezora proving too strong in Filly & Mare Turf
Francis Graffard's remarkable run continues with Gezora proving too strong in Filly & Mare Turf
icon
Reports
Red-hot Harry Wilson has tipped the last two winners at the Breeders' Cup - find out his fancy for the final race of the meeting
Red-hot Harry Wilson has tipped the last two winners at the Breeders' Cup - find out his fancy for the final race of the meeting
icon
Cracking The Puzzle
Juvenile Fillies Turf: No Aidan O'Brien, no problem as son Donnacha lands first Breeders' Cup victory
Juvenile Fillies Turf: No Aidan O'Brien, no problem as son Donnacha lands first Breeders' Cup victory
icon
Breeders' Cup
The Breeders' Cup is underway, get £30 in free bets to use on day 2 with Sky Bet
The Breeders' Cup is underway, get £30 in free bets to use on day 2 with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
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