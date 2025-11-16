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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Under The Saddle
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Features
Regulars
The Last Word
Think you saw a festival winner at Cheltenham over the weekend? Recent years suggest you're probably wrong about that
Under The Saddle
Front-runners dominated the big jumps races this weekend - so why do we keep disrespecting them?
Under The Saddle
The Aidan and Charlie Show - how two rival trainers have made European success at the Breeders' Cup a sure thing
Under The Saddle
Which of Aidan O’Brien’s Classic colts will star next year? History warns us not to forget this one…
Under The Saddle
The 200-1 and 100-1 winners that had been coming! So just why is Champions Day becoming so unpredictable?
Under The Saddle
Home
News
Features
Regulars
The Last Word
Think you saw a festival winner at Cheltenham over the weekend? Recent years suggest you're probably wrong about that
Under The Saddle
Front-runners dominated the big jumps races this weekend - so why do we keep disrespecting them?
Under The Saddle
The Aidan and Charlie Show - how two rival trainers have made European success at the Breeders' Cup a sure thing
Under The Saddle
Which of Aidan O’Brien’s Classic colts will star next year? History warns us not to forget this one…
Under The Saddle
The Aidan and Charlie Show - how two rival trainers have made European success at the Breeders' Cup a sure thing
Under The Saddle
Which of Aidan O’Brien’s Classic colts will star next year? History warns us not to forget this one…
Under The Saddle
The 200-1 and 100-1 winners that had been coming! So just why is Champions Day becoming so unpredictable?
Under The Saddle