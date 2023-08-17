Sprinter Sacre surges clear in People's Champion vote as Giant's Causeway and Istabraq among the next to face off

Sprinter Sacre was a dominant winner on so many occasions during his racing career and once again he prevailed by a wide margin in the latest social media poll designed to find Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

The nine-time Grade 1 winner swept all before him during a perfect campaign in 2012-13 and roared back to form after injury complications to land a memorable second Champion Chase victory in 2016.

Sprinter Sacre joins Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum and Kauto Star in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Friday's poll will pit Giant's Causeway, Istabraq, Lough Derg and Indian Skimmer against each other. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Friday's contenders

Became known as the ‘Iron Horse’ during an astonishing season in 2000 when he won five Group 1 races

‘He was the bravest horse I’ve ever seen’

Lee Carroll

Magnificent winner of the Champion Hurdle three years in a row from 1998 to 2000

‘The thrill he gave us when he raced was immense – I absolutely adored him’

Natasha Tarrant

Standing dish in top staying hurdles across many years, racing 61 times and winning the 2007 Long Walk

‘He may not be one of the greats but he was a character and there was something about him’

Hayley Parkinson

Brilliant mare who won Group 1 races across three different seasons from 1987 to 1989

‘I’ve never seen the burst of pace she produced to beat Miesque in the Prix de Diane equalled’

Spencer Garrett

