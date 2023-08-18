Istabraq soars clear in latest People's Champion vote as Galileo and Hurricane Fly among the next to face off

The majestic triple Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq stamped his class on the field in the latest social media poll designed to find Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

Giant's Causeway, Lough Derg and Indian Skimmer had no answer to the legendary hurdler, who was an overwhelming winner, just as he was on the racetrack during a career which saw him win 14 Grade 1s.

Istabraq joins Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum and Kauto Star in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Saturday's poll pits Mill House, Mill Reef, Hurricane Fly and Galileo against each other. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Saturday's contenders

Mill House

One of the great Cheltenham Gold Cup winners in 1963 - even if he did then meet his match in Arkle

‘The first truly great proper chaser I remember seeing’

Steve Walker

Outstanding colt who won the Derby, the Eclipse, the King George and the Arc in 1971

‘I saw his Derby win as a child, my first visit to a racecourse and the start of a lifelong passion!’

Philip Davies

Won a record 22 Grade 1 races over jumps and regained the Champion Hurdle in 2013

‘He had everything you want: speed, courage and the heart of a lion’

Jason Sweeney

Not bad on the racetrack - winning the Derby and King George in 2001 - but then became an even better sire

‘He won top races and without him there would be no Frankel’

Terry Henry

