Best Mate breezes clear in latest People's Champion vote with Big Buck's and Stradivarius set to clash next

The brave and beloved chaser Best Mate proved far too popular for his rivals as he stormed the latest stage of the social media poll to discover the Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

Trained by Henrietta Knight, Best Mate finished in the top two in every race he completed, with three Cheltenham Gold Cup victories and a King George success among his impressive record for owner Jim Lewis.

Best Mate pulled clear in the latest online poll with a comfortable 55 per cent over fellow Gold Cup winner Native River, who attracted 32 per cent of the vote ahead of Burrough Hill Lad and Young Hustler.

Best Mate joins Hurricane Fly, Istabraq, Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum and Kauto Star in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Monday's poll pits Brigadier Gerard, Stradivarius, Ouija Board and Big Buck's against each other. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Monday's contenders

Rated Britain’s best Flat horse of the 20th century, winning 17 out of 18 races

'The first racehorse to capture my attention – I cried on that day he was beaten!'

Gina Burton

The greatest stayer of the modern era, winning the Ascot Gold Cup three times in a career that spanned seven seasons

'He entertained us through Covid times'

Helen Beswick

Won Group 1 races across the world during three incredible seasons, including Breeders' Cup wins in 2004 and 2006

'I was just getting into racing when she won the Oaks – my first Classic winner'

David Dempster

Legendary staying hurdler who won the World Hurdle four times in a row from 2009 to 2012

'A Cheltenham legend – the key to many a multiple!'

John Clarke

