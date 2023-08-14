Denman dominates again in People's Champion vote - Wayward Lad, Sea Pigeon and Oh So Sharp do battle next

Denman breezed past his three rivals and cruised to the next stage in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

A dominating force on the track who won the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup and two Hennessy Gold Cups, 'The Tank' was not for catching. He amassed 72 per cent of the vote in the eighth People's Champion vote on Monday. Popular grey Roaring Lion and Crisp shared second with ten per cent each, with Soviet Song (eight per cent) in fourth.

Denman joins his great stablemate and rival Kauto Star, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave and Red Rum in the semi-finals. The top 20 horses will be slimmed down to a final five, who will be profiled during National Racehorse Week next month and put to a vote for all Racing Post readers.

Tuesday's poll will put Wayward Lad, The Dikler, Sea Pigeon and Oh So Sharp against each other. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm and head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Tuesday's contenders

Wayward Lad

Brilliant chaser who won 28 times, including three King Georges

"I just loved watching him race and jump - what a shame he couldn’t get up the hill in the Gold Cup"

Andrew Williams

The Dikler

Top-class chaser of the 1970s who famously upset Pendil to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup

"A magnificent horse who always gave his best despite the years catching up with him"

Colin Bradshaw

Sea Pigeon

Brilliant hurdler who got better with age, winning the Champion Hurdle twice when aged in double figures

"A beautiful, charismatic horse with a heartstopping style of running and breathtaking finish to his races"

Catherine McCreadie

Brilliant winner of the fillies’ Triple Crown in 1985, beating the boys in the St Leger

"The greatest filly who ever lived"

Mark Ng

