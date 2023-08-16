Nijinsky dominates in People's Champion vote as jumping greats Sprinter Sacre and L'Escargot enter the fray

Nijinsky comfortably progressed into the next stage in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

Nijinksy conquered all when achieving the Triple Crown of 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger in 1970, a feat no horse has managed since, and similarly dominated when obtaining a 63 per cent share of the vote. Dual Champion Chase winner Viking Flagship was a clear second with 23 per cent ahead of Morley Street and Generous.

Nijinsky joins Sea Pigeon, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum and Kauto Star in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Thursday's poll will pit Sprinter Sacre, Menorah, Jodami and L'Escargot against each other. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Thursday's contenders

Dual Champion Chase winner who raised the roof with his extraordinary comeback victory in 2016

‘His win was the centrepiece of a memorable day with my two sons, everyone in on the party with Sprinter’

Michael Fildes

Won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2010 and was still going strong seven years later

‘Handsome, intelligent, a champion and a gentleman’

Diana Whateley

The last northern-trained winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1993 and won the Irish Hennessy three times

‘He was the first Gold Cup winner I backed and a proper National Hunt horse’

Andrew Ward

The last horse to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National

‘I followed his whole career from novice hurdler to Grand National winner’

John Cook

Read these next:

Sea Pigeon storms through in People's Champion vote - Nijinsky and Generous pitted against each other next

Denman dominates again in People's Champion vote - Wayward Lad, Sea Pigeon and Oh So Sharp do battle next

Highest-rated chaser of all time Arkle sees off Shergar - Denman and Roaring Lion clash next

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.