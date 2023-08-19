Hurricane Fly on top in latest People's Champion vote with Gold Cup winners Best Mate and Native River up next

Sensational hurdler Hurricane Fly fended off his three opponents to become the latest to reach the next stage of the social media poll to discover the Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

The Willie Mullins superstar claimed a record 22 Grade 1 victories during a nine-year career, which saw him land two Champion Hurdle victories at the Cheltenham Festival in 2011 and 2013.

Hurricane Fly won the latest poll by 44 per cent, with legendary sire Galileo in second on 35 per cent. Mill Reef and Mill House finished third and fourth respectively.

Hurricane Fly joins Istabraq, Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum and Kauto Star in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Sunday's poll pits Burrough Hill Lad, Best Mate, Native River and Young Hustler against each other. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Sunday's contenders

Fragile but brilliant chaser who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Hennessy Gold Cup and King George in 1984

'A fantastic horse – I just loved to watch him race'

David Ravenscroft

Became the only horse since Arkle to win three Cheltenham Gold Cups from 2002 to 2004

'I was immediately drawn to him as a lifelong Villa fan – and even though he was a champion, he always felt like an underdog'

Paul Smith

Lumped big weights in top handicaps before grinding out a memorable Cheltenham Gold Cup win in 2018

'He represents everything great about racing – a warrior on the track, a big softy off it'

Louise Barker

Tough and talented staying chaser who won the 1993 Sun Alliance Novices’ Chase

'He was my first racehorse and got me into racing – he was very exciting to own and I now live for racing'

Sarah MacEchern

Read these next:

Istabraq soars clear in latest People's Champion vote as Galileo and Hurricane Fly among the next to face off

Sprinter Sacre surges clear in People's Champion vote as Giant's Causeway and Istabraq among the next to face off

Nijinsky dominates in People's Champion vote as jumping greats Sprinter Sacre and L'Escargot enter the fray

Sea Pigeon storms through in People's Champion vote - Nijinsky and Generous pitted against each other next

Denman dominates again in People's Champion vote - Wayward Lad, Sea Pigeon and Oh So Sharp do battle next

Highest-rated chaser of all time Arkle sees off Shergar - Denman and Roaring Lion clash next

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.