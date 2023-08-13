Highest-rated chaser of all time Arkle sees off Shergar - Denman and Roaring Lion clash next

Arkle conquered all in three consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cups and was not for beating against his first three rivals in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

The highest-rated chaser of all time amassed 44 per cent of the vote in the seventh People's Champion poll on Sunday. 1981 Derby winner Shergar was second with a 28 per cent share of the vote, which also included Champion Hurdle scorer Rooster Booster (19 per cent) and Breeders' Cup heroine Pebbles (9).

Arkle joins Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum and Kauto Star in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Monday's poll pits Crisp, Denman, Soviet Song and Roaring Lion against each other. The vote will be open from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Monday's contenders

Australian champion most well known for his agonising defeat in the 1973 Grand National

"What a spectacle he gave us in 1973, making the Grand National fences seem small"

Tony Manganotti

Won an extraordinary 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup and bounced back from a health scare to land an incredible second Hennessy

"He was bravery personified, always carried out on his shield, and I even find myself welling up as I write this"

Warwick Potter

Mighty mare who won multiple Group 1 races between 2002 and 2005

"She took many ordinary people into the winner’s enclosure in Group 1 races"

Stephen Norris

Swept all before him in the second half of 2018, winning the Eclipse, Juddmonte, Irish Champion and QEII

"He was gorgeous to look at and so talented. I saw him win twice and will never forget him"

Jill Heslop

Read these next:

Sea The Stars prevails over Honeysuckle in People's Champion vote with Shergar and Arkle up next

Kauto Star eases through in People's Champion vote as Sea The Stars joins the party

Aintree legend Red Rum conquers rivals to move forward in People's Champion vote with Kauto Star next to enter the fray

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.