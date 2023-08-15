Sea Pigeon storms through in People's Champion vote - Nijinsky and Generous pitted against each other next

Sea Pigeon, a brilliant hurdler who got better with age, saw off his three opponents and stormed into the next stage in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

Known for his devastating turn of speed, Sea Pigeon, who won the Ebor on the Flat before landing the Champion Hurdle twice when aged in double figures, gained 52 per cent of the vote. He got the better of fillies' Triple Crown heroine Oh So Sharp (24 per cent), Wayward Lad (20 per cent) and The Dikler (four per cent).

Sea Pigeon joins Denman, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum and Kauto Star in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Wednesday's poll will pit Viking Flagship, Generous, Morley Street and Nijinsky against each other. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Wednesday's contenders

Standing dish in top two-mile chases in the mid-1990s and won the Champion Chase twice

"I want to be Viking Flagship – never giving up, toughing it out, not looking like winning but winning anyway"

Mark Cox

Lit up the summer of 1991 with spectacular wins in the Derby, Irish Derby and King George

"I loved him as a horse, his colour and mane, and I always felt he was underrated"

Chris Craig

Won the Champion Hurdle in 1991 but better known for his four wins in the Aintree Hurdle

"We loved him so much we named our cat Morley!"

Paul Baker

Nijinsky

The last horse to win the Triple Crown of 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger in 1970

"Seeing replays of the Derby and King George still sends a shiver down my spine"

Robert Baxter

