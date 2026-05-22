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OpinionThe Punting Panel
premium

'He's going to take the world of beating' - Cieren Fallon and Adele Mulrennan give their verdicts for this weekend's Classic cards

Betting editor Keith Melrose, handicapper Jonny Pearson and Tote's Jack Ready complete the panel

Can anyone stop Gstaad in the Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40 Curragh)?

Cieren Fallon, jockey No, I do not think so. If he turns up in the same form as the British 2,000 Guineas, he will be extremely tough to beat. He finished well in front of the second favourite [Distant Storm] at Newmarket and it is going to be very hard to reverse the form. 

Keith Melrose, betting editor I would be surprised. He is the chosen one from Ballydoyle and he was miles clear of the rest in the 2,000 Guineas. I will be keeping an eye on Alparslan, it is interesting that they are going over a mile rather than sprinting. It would not amount to any more than an each-way or a 'betting without' bet, though.

Adele Mulrennan, broadcaster Probably not. He ran very well in the British 2,000 Guineas, and he pulled clear of the third. He was beaten by a horse that looked very fit and that handled the track very well. Gstaad is a big horse and looks like he will come on for that run. I do like Alparslan at an each-way price. He was not stopping in the Greenham, and he should stay a mile. 

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