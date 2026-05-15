'She's looked destined for the top and the favourite may need to be top class to beat her' - Jason Weaver gives his view

Which top miler wins the Boyle Sports Lockinge ( 2.35 ) at Newbury?

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power I was surprised that Zeus Olympios got beaten at Sandown, having mastered a very good horse in Opera Ballo going away on his last start in 2025. However, news of a scintillating gallop recently renewed my interest in this very progressive customer, who went through the ranks last season and is the one horse, in my opinion, with genuine champion miler pretensions this term.

Shelley Birkett, joint-trainer Last year's Hungerford Stakes winner More Thunder could be a big contender if race-ready after a break for William Haggas. He has never run over a mile, but his running style looks like it will suit this sort of race. He was a fast improver last year and ran creditably before on his only try in Group 1 company.

Richard Russell, analyst Stable form might play a part in this. Charlie Appleby is clearly going through a quiet spell and Karl Burke, while plenty are running fine, isn’t exactly firing them in either. The Gosdens’ Damysus holds clear claims, but More Thunder is nipping at his heels on the figures and is unexposed at a mile. At a bigger price, the Haggas horse looks an each-way play.

Jason Weaver, ITV pundit Damysus shouldered a penalty in the Earl of Sefton and still won well. That was clearly a career-best, and it's his change of gear that stands him in particularly good stead going into this.

Robbie Wilders, tipster More Thunder . He gives the impression there is plenty more to come over a mile and his latest fourth in the Prix de la Foret was a massive effort. He had no chance with his draw and was by far the fastest finisher. He bolted up in the Hungerford Stakes at this track and shouldn't be far away if he’s fit enough on his return. I’ve had a few Royal Ascot bets this week and the 40-1 about him for the Queen Anne could be huge as well.

More Thunder: a popular contender in Saturday's Lockinge Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What about the always-informative Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap ( 3.45 )?

Paul Binfield Lost Boys was the subject of a huge racecourse whisper before he won at Sandown three weeks ago and, while it wasn’t plain sailing in the last couple of furlongs, he still prevailed. Given normal improvement from a seasonal debut, a 6lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him and he could well be a Pattern horse performing in handicaps.

Shelley Birkett Al Azd has plenty of ability and blinkers seem to have done the trick. This will be his toughest assignment yet, but he has the potential for improvement and has a nice weight of 8st 10lb to land a valuable pot.

Richard Russell A typical running with a bucketful of unexposed three-year-olds. One of these will likely use it as a launchpad to even bigger and better things, and it was impossible not to be struck by Al Azd at Doncaster last time. He fairly bolted up, and the third home did the form no harm when running a belter at York on Thursday. A 7lb rise is arguably lenient and Roger Varian’s rapid improver can land the hat-trick.

Jason Weaver I fancy Spyce each-way. He ran really well behind Pierre Bonnard in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket last autumn, looked in need of the race in the Classic Trial at Sandown last month and is now back in calmer waters.

Robbie Wilders I’m all over Sahara King . He was a promising fifth over course and distance when beaten a length by subsequent Lingfield Derby Trial winner Maltese Cross, running the fastest final two furlongs, and I’m convinced his recent second at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting was to get him qualified for this. He moved from last to second like a well-treated colt, but the pacesetting winner was away and gone. He’s on a good mark.

Who else should we look out for on ITV on Saturday?

Can Albert Einstein finally deliver on the positive talk from Ballydoyle? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Paul Binfield The Crisfords have kept West Wind Blows busy and that recent match practice could be absolutely crucial in turning over Kalpana in the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury (1.25 ). This consistent gelding, who should be well suited by some nice good ground, thoroughly deserves another victory after three seconds, and finishing runner-up to Calandagan in the Dubai Sheema Classic jumps off the page.

Shelley Birkett I will go to Newmarket for the 7f handicap (2.50 ) with Golden Redemption . He got bumped last time, which at an undulating track like Newmarket would have blunted his finish. He looks well handicapped and progressive for Andrew Balding, whose yard had a big few winners at York this week.

Richard Russell This time of year is about the road to Epsom for me so Newbury’s fillies’ trial (2.00 ) will be high on the watchlist. Golden Orbit looked promising when winning her sole start at two, but she faces a couple of fillies out of Oaks-winning dams. Lady Roisia (Talent) was still green when taking a backend Nottingham maiden, while Sacred Ground (Anapurna) lost the plot before finishing second in the Pretty Polly at Newmarket. That pair should have plenty more to offer.

Jason Weaver Wise Approach won the Middle Park and Royal Fixation the Lowther, but all eyes will be on Albert Einstein in the Carnarvon Stakes (3.10 Newbury ), and I hope to see something spectacular from him. I have faith in Aidan O'Brien. When he talks them up, they often produce.

Robbie Wilders Twisting Physics in the mile handicap (1.42 ) at Newmarket. He was a big eyecatcher on his return at Newbury last month, producing a faster closing sectional than anything on the card aside from Convergent and Water To Wine, and the leaders weren't stopping. He’s been ridden positively in the past and I could see Jamie Spencer, who is mustard from the front, bouncing him out and making all.

Which horse takes your eye away from the ITV coverage?

Paul Binfield Charlie Appleby’s team haven’t been firing recently, but Shabab Al Ahli ran a creditable race when a length behind Maltese Cross at Newbury last month. Given the winner’s just 10-1 for the Derby, he should win his novice at Newmarket (4.02 ), but it might be more informative with a view to Royal Ascot with perhaps the King Edward VII Stakes coming into the equation.

Shelley Birkett I will stick with our own horse, Gemini Star , who runs in the 6f handicap at Thirsk (5.57 ). She’s had a change of stable and has come a long way down the handicap. Her only win was at this course on easy ground, she has been galloping well at home and is ready to go.

Richard Russell Novello Lad (6.38 Doncaster ) tends to go well on Town Moor and his comeback run, when third at Beverley last month, contained plenty of encouragement. He’s on the same mark as when finishing a neck second of 14 at Redcar in September and can strike on his second run this term.

Jason Weaver Shabab Al Ahli (4.02 Newmarket ) ran in the same race as the classy My Love Is King at Newbury and was the only one really hitting the line. Had Godolphin been in better form he might well have been in the Derby picture, and I'm fascinated to see where he'll end up.

Robbie Wilders Limestone in the Yeats Stakes (4.07 ) at Navan. The past two winners of this have finished first and third in the Queen’s Vase, and Limestone looks a Royal Ascot type, albeit he holds entries in the Derby and Irish equivalent. He gave the now 100-rated Redemption Road 6lb and a beating on his final start at two and won a conditions race on his return, toughing things out but scoring with a bit in hand. This stiffer test of stamina will suit.

Give us a winner in the televised racing from Hamilton and Naas on Sunday

Paul Binfield Being a huge fan of the Sunday Series, I’ll go to Scotland and side with Mind Those Steps in the 3.45 for Tim Easterby. The Pinatubo colt kept on well over this 6f trip on his racecourse bow at Ripon last month, and Easterby’s juveniles invariably improve significantly for an outing. A win here will likely see connections donning top hats in Berkshire next month.

Shelley Birkett Karl Burke sends Native Warrior over to Naas, who goes for Listed glory in the Owenstown Stud Stakes (3.56 ). He's a consistent performer at this level and, in this particular field, looks a class above his rivals at his optimum distance.

Richard Russell King Cuan (3.56 Naas ) was outpaced for most of the race when dropped back to 5f at this track last month. Additionally, he ended up on the wrong side of the course, so for him to get up for fourth was quite the feat. He won his only previous start at 7f, which incidentally came here, and makes a fair bit of appeal back at this trip.

Jason Weaver Jordan Electrics ran a massive race at Newmarket behind Royal Velvet, who then won the Chartwell at Lingfield, and didn't run badly in the Victoria Cup at Ascot. He can take advantage of a drop in class at Hamilton (5.15 ).

Robbie Wilders Royal Bay Cen looked destined for top sprints when a nine-length winner of a soft-ground Cork Listed race on her stable debut for Johnny Murtagh, and she holds strong claims in the Lacken Stakes (4.56 ) at Naas. Her best performance in France came on a sound surface, so this quicker terrain should not be an issue. Charles Darwin may need to be top class to give her 6lb, while Cheveley Park runner-up Havana Anna lacks a recent run.

Now the major trials are over, who is your idea of the Derby winner?

Item strikes in the Dante at York earlier this week Credit: Getty Images

Paul Binfield It is 55 years since Ian Balding scooped the Derby with Mill Reef, and what a magnificent story it would be if Andrew could emulate his father with Dante winner Item . The colt keeps on asking every question put in front of him and the way that he went clear inside the final half-furlong at York must bode well for the longer trip at Epsom.

Shelley Birkett Constitution River impressed in his recent trial at Chester in the Dee Stakes. It's a track that isn’t easy to navigate, but he looks uncomplicated and able to handle the big day. He's done everything asked of him so far from a powerhouse stable who know how to win the Derby.

Richard Russell The Chester Ballydoyle winners looked good, but I was quite surprised Ralph Beckett didn’t immediately declare Bay Of Brilliance a Derby definite after his battling second in Lingfield’s trial. He was having his first start of the season, unlike winner Maltese Cross, and there was plenty to take out of that run. Adayar (also second at Lingfield) proved you don’t need to win a trial to land the big one, so at current prices he looks a solid each-way bet, and he will surely go to Epsom.

Jason Weaver Everybody seems to be looking away from Benvenuto Cellini , but he has a wonderful profile. How much do Aidan's step forward from one run to the next? He could improve again and that's why he's favourite. Ancient Egypt won easily at Newmarket and shouldn't be overlooked at a much bigger price.

Robbie Wilders Coolmore pair Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River were brilliant at Chester and deserve to be at the top of the market, but I think the fast-improving James J Braddock is being underestimated for Joseph O'Brien. He overcame the run of the race to beat Pierre Bonnard in a fast finish at Leopardstown last Sunday and that trial is invariably one of the better ones. He'll relish an extra two furlongs at Epsom.

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