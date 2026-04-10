'He should run better than his price suggests' - Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell and commentator Mark Johnson join the line-up

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Who wins the Grand National ?

Phill Anderson, tipster I'm keen on the pair that finished 1-2 in the Cross Country and with Favori De Champdou available at a bigger price (33-1), I'll take a chance on him each-way. He was closing on Final Orders at the line last time, suggesting this longer trip should suit, and he's a bit more versatile with regard to conditions than Final Orders, who won't want any rain to arrive.

Mark Johnson, ITV commentator I was really impressed with Final Orders' bold-jumping, front-running victory in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham. That has become one of the key trials for the National and he is very attractively weighted.

Ciarán Moroney, Betfair This looks a wide-open renewal with a number of runners catching the eye. Ten-year-olds haven't had the best of records in the race in recent years, so I'm going to take on the top three in the market with the ever-improving Jagwar . He can be frustrating to follow at times but if his jumping can stand up to the test I feel he has all the right tools to run a massive race. Cheekpieces go on for the first time and with him being Mark Walsh's chosen mount, I'm willing to take a chance he can finally get his nose in front again.

Maddy Playle, reporter The race doesn’t suit the way I like to bet these days as one of the shorter-priced protagonists is bound to win. I like the profile of Oscars Brother , who looked as if he would relish this sort of test when staying on strongly to finish fourth in the Brown Advisory. Iroko looks like another solid proposition after his sterling effort last year.

Lucinda Russell, trainer I think the second, third and fourth from last year – I Am Maximus, Grangeclare West and Iroko – will go well again, but I quite like Johnnywho . He won the Ultima last month, which we won with Corach Rambler before his National success. He's 6lb well-in and had a spin over the National fences when running well to finish fifth in the Grand Sefton in November.

Which longer-priced do you expect to outrun their odds?

Anderson If they do get rain, I think Mr Vango could outrun odds of 66-1. I'm happy to forgive his last two runs as he was unsuited by a drop in trip at Sandown before finding the ground too quick at Newcastle. We know he's fine over the National fences after a narrow defeat in the Becher and he's slipped back down to a workable mark, but rain is essential.

Johnson I was delighted to see Imperial Saint creep into the race as a reserve. I've always thought he'd be suited to this kind of test as he's at his best on a flat, left-handed track and he should run better than his price suggests.

Imperial Saint could be outrun his odds according to Mark Johnson Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Moroney There's a couple of horses who make appeal at bigger prices, one of those being Lecky Watson . He showed all the signs that this trip would suit when winning the Brown Advisory last year. He has not been in the best of form so far this year, however this has always looked to be the target. He is returning to nicer ground, which will suit, and Willie Mullins' proficiency in this race recently is well documented, so he could run a big race at a price.

Playle I'll nominate Marble Sands to run a big race at pretty much any price you like. He seems to stay on strongly in every race he runs in, including over 3m3½f at Cheltenham in November. That race has worked out well with the third-placed Protektorat winning twice since and finishing runner-up in the Bowl on Thursday. He's a classy horse who is still unexposed in this sort of race.

Russell Quai De Bourbon for Mullins. He was third in last year's Irish Grand National, which is the same route the trainer took with the last two National winners I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett when they were novices. He was pulled up on his first two starts this year but was third at Leopardstown last time, which was a good step in the right direction. The other one would be Jordans , who was second in the Mildmay last year and has been campaigned with this in mind all season.

Who do you fancy in a wide-open Liverpool Hurdle ?

Anderson The hurdle course favours those positioned prominently and I thought Hewick was a bit better than his finishing position when bidding to make all in the Stayers' last month, having been pestered for the lead throughout. The veteran looked like he was going to have a say in the finish turning for home but may have just needed that first run since wind surgery and while he's not the force of old, this division is weak.

Johnson It's not a very good Grade 1 race and I'd be tempted to have a place bet on the Ruth Jefferson-trained Lavida Adiva . She's not the most consistent performer but she's another for whom going left-handed on a flat track is the key and Harry Cobden is an eye-catching jockey booking.

Moroney This looks a tough race to call but I'd side with on Honesty Policy . He was impressive when winning at this meeting last year as a novice when he looked to be crying out for a trip. I don't think his Cheltenham prep was ideal as he only got one run in beforehand in the Long Walk, where he ran a cracker against two race-fit rivals. I also get the impression this track will suit a lot better than Cheltenham, with the long straight allowing him to utilise his stamina to full effect and hopefully get his nose in front.

Jingko Blue: Lucinda Russell's pick in the Liverpool Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Playle The Stayers' Hurdle division looks absolutely dire, so it makes sense to support the only horse who hasn't proved they aren't yet up to it and that is Air Of Entitlement . She has yet to tackle this trip or class, but she looked a strong stayer in the Martin Pipe last time and gets a helpful 7lb from the geldings.

Russell There are a lot of runners from last month's Stayers' Hurdle opposing, headed by the winner Home By The Lee. He's 11 years old and I'm just going for a fresh angle with Jingko Blue , who was impressive when winning the BetMGM Cup at the festival last time. He's won over three miles over fences and he might improve past a few of the established older ones.

Give us another horse to look out for on ITV this afternoon?

Anderson Ikarak had a pretty tough trip, in rear and out wide, in the Pertemps at Cheltenham last time and I was surprised to see him as big as 25-1 for the 3m½f handicap hurdle (1.20 ). He's now 8lb better off at the weights with Supremely West and given that he's been steadily progressive for this yard, he may not be done improving just yet.

Johnson I'm interested in the diminutive French raider Rooster Crowing in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle (1.55 ) for new French champion trainer Michel Seror. He's a little terrier with bags of experience and his latest third against championship horses in the Prix la Barka was arguably a career-best.

Moroney I've been keeping an eye on Brave Fortune for a while since his promising second to Rising Dust at Thurles, where he looked like a step up in trip would really suit. He has some interesting form tied in with Western Fold, Oscars Brother and Backmersackme from a Tipperary beginners' chase, so I'm hoping at each-way in the 3m1f handicap chase (2.30 ) he can go close off 138.

Playle I fancy Deep Cave in the William Hill Handicap Chase (2.30 ). He was a winner at this meeting last year and is only 1lb higher than when winning a strong Silver Cup at Ascot in December, a race that has worked out very well. Christian Williams is a master at targeting races and he should be spot on for today. I also like Push The Button to outrun his 33-1 odds in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (1.20 ).

Russell We've got Idem in the 3m½f handicap hurdle (1.20 ) and he ran really well when fifth in the Pertemps at the festival. He jumped the last upsides and didn't quite see it out up the hill, but it was as well as he's ever travelled in a race and we think he can run well again at a big price. The flatter track will suit him and he'll be a nice each-way bet.

Who should we back away from the ITV coverage?

Anderson Champion Bumper third Bass Hunter could take some beating in the final race at Aintree (5.00 ). I loved the way he battled on once headed at Cheltenham and I have a suspicion he's going to appreciate the return to a flat track. It won't make any difference to him whether the rain arrives or not and he could be hard to catch if he's allowed to get out in front again in what looks like a weaker race.

Johnson Lush Lips in the Grade 1 Jenny Wiley Stakes (10.16 ) at Keeneland. She's won her last three starts, including at Keeneland in October. Unlike a lot of her rivals, she has a run under her belt after winning at Gulfstream and she might become the best US distaff turf horse this year.

Mighty Bandit (left) bids for Grade 1 honours on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Moroney Kakori runs in the mile handicap (5.23 ) at Bellewstown and she looks to be a likely improver for Joseph O'Brien, who tends to do well with this type. The ground was probably too heavy for her on her seasonal reappearance at the Curragh and with that run under her belt she should be able to get her nose in front here with a very favourable draw.

Playle I like Mighty Bandit in the Maghull Novices' Chase (12.45 ) as his handicap form is red hot and he has enjoyed the perfect preparation. His Racing Post Rating of 154 puts him right on the premises here and he's a juicy price at 5-1. The keen-going Salvator Mundi isn't one to trust and Kala Conti’s form tends to tail off at this stage of the season.

Russell We run a mare called Doubleosue in the bumper (5.10 ) at Newcastle. We bought her after she won an Irish point-to-point in January and we had her in the mares' bumper at Aintree on Thursday, but she got balloted out. We like to think she can go well in a race of this nature.

What is the best bet on Sunday?

Anderson Made All returned to the Flat with a cosy success at Wolverhampton last month and a 3lb rise could underestimate that performance in Musselburgh's 1m4½f handicap (5.45 ). He's been progressive on the level since joining Sam England last year, should get a decent pace to aim at again and a few of his rivals are likely to need the run on their seasonal reappearances. He appeals each-way at 10-1.

Johnson After the excitement of Aintree, Sunday for me will be all about watching the US Masters and following Steve Palmer's excellent selections!

Moroney Cozone was well ahead of the handicapper when winning at Downpatrick last month and this looks like a good opportunity to follow up in the 3m handicap hurdle (3.35 ) at Down Royal. He remains in 0-100 company and is up against Coppola, who followed him home that day and showed no signs that she could come closer.

Playle No dark ones from me, I'm afraid. He won't be a betting proposition at short odds first time out, but Pierre Bonnard stood out as the best-looking juvenile from last year and he gets his season underway in the Ballysax Stakes (4.55 ) at Leopardstown. It will be disappointing if he isn't up to competing in the Classics.

Russell Manigod in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (3.50 ) at Ffos Las. He was sold at Arqana in France when we were there and he looked a nice type. Highflyer bought him and he's run well for trainer Warren Greatrex, including when winning at Ludlow last time. He's one we've kept an eye on.

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