'He has some good bits of form this season and this will have been his target all along'

Who’s your pick for the bet365 Gold Cup ( 3.30 ) at Sandown?

Simon Holt, commentator Resplendent Grey won this last year. He's 10lb higher but it's a much weaker race. He's the topweight this time off a mark of 152 whereas 12 months ago it was Grangeclare West heading the field off 168. His win at Carlisle and second at Windsor are good bits of form, and I think this will have been his target all season.

Ben Macey, conditional jockey Rock My Way for Joe Tizzard. He is 7lb higher than for his last win, but has been knocking on the door in Class 2s over marathon distances. He will stay the trip and this track will help ensure it is a proper test, so he can go well. I also fancy Montregard to run well first time over this sort of trip, having been in good form over three miles this season, including when landing a premier handicap at Ascot.

Jamie McBride, William Hill In D'Or could provide a nice finish for the Fergal O'Brien and Jonathan Burke combination. The O'Brien yard is in really good form and In D'Or looks as though he could improve for a try at an extreme trip like this.

Graeme Rodway, tipster The Kim Muir form has worked out well and I’ll take Road To Home to reverse the Cheltenham places with the winner Ask Brewster on 1lb better terms. Willie Mullins took this race two years ago and saddled four of the first five home last season, albeit not the winner. His horses are trained to peak at this time of the year, and Road To Home is doing just that.

Richard Russell, race analyst This looks an ambient house running after the thrash metal of the last two years, which theoretically should make finding the winner easier. At the prices I’m siding with Rock My Way , who has compiled a solid record in marathon chases since chasing home Haiti Couleurs in last year’s National Hunt Chase. He bolted up on good ground in November’s Berkshire National at Ascot and his last-time-out second in the Midlands National was yet another fine effort.

Rock My Way: could be where the value lies in the bet365 Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jonbon, Thistle Ask or something else in the Celebration Chase ( 2.55 Sandown )?

Simon Holt I can see Solness and Thistle Ask taking each other on and it might just set it up for Jonbon , even though he appears to need further these days. He did wear down Thistle Ask in the Clarence House. They missed Aintree with him so he's fresh and well, and there will be a hell of a cheer if he wins.

Ben Macey It has to be Jonbon . He’s a cool horse and it's impressive that he’s never finished out of the first two. To win a 13th Grade 1 would be incredible. I think Thistle Ask is a talented horse and deserves a race of this calibre, but Jonbon got the better of him at Ascot and I think he will again.

Jamie McBride Thistle Ask for me. He comes here fresher than Jonbon, who has had two hard races since they last met in the Clarence House at Ascot. I think he could get Jonbon off the bridle a long way from home under these conditions.

Graeme Rodway I’d take Thistle Ask over Jonbon on this ground over 2m, but the better bet is surely Mirabad . He put in a vastly improved performance when landing a Grade 1 novice chase at Aintree and is the progressive one in the field. He needs to take another big step forward, but likes good ground and this might set up well for him because he is at his best when held up for a run.

Richard Russell The heart says Jonbon, but it’s clear for all to see he’s lost some toe this term and this speedier test surely gives Thistle Ask a right chance of turning January’s Clarence House tables. He gets the nod, while a hard race at Aintree wouldn’t put me off Solness either. It’s possible Jonbon’s incredible record of never finishing outside the first two could come under pressure.

Who do you like in the Oaksey Chase ( 2.20 Sandown )?

Simon Holt Blow Your Wad has been busy recently. He ran an exceptional race in the Ultima, has won since and is quite versatile. He looks the one to beat if he's recovered from those recent efforts.

Ben Macey Doyen Quest for me. He has good form over 3m so this 2m6f trip on a stiff track should suit well. He nearly landed a Grade 2 when denied by Salver, and finished a respectable fourth in a Grade 1 at Aintree last time. Back down into a Grade 2, and as long as the race does not come too quickly for him, I think he will go close.

Jamie McBride Doyen Quest would be my tentative selection in a weak Grade 2. He will be at home under the conditions, but this is not a race to dwell on.

Graeme Rodway Blow Your Wad is the most likely winner, but it’s not a strong race and I haven’t completely discounted his stablemate Ventura Highway . He has loads to find on ratings and might not be good enough, but is only six and it is interesting that Gary and Josh Moore are throwing him in at the deep end on his British debut at a track where they do well. Who knows how good he could be.

Richard Russell There have been better Oakseys and I was hoping to find one at rewarding odds you could make a case for. After flirting with Teddy Blue, that hunt was called off with Blow Your Wad ending up with a default vote. He’s been busy enough, though, and this isn’t a race I’ll be diving into headfirst.

Who else catches your eye on ITV?

Simon Holt Caburn in the 2.35 at Haydock. He ran a very nice race in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster at a big price. He's stepping up to 7f, his pedigree suggests it could suit and there could be some improvement to come dropping from Listed company into a handicap.

Ben Macey I like Minella Yoga (1.45 ). It’s a very open and competitive race. He’s two from three over hurdles since joining Paul Nicholls, after winning an academy race in Ireland. He’s a nice young horse going forward and, if it does not happen for him here, I still think he’ll progress into a smart horse for the future.

Jamie McBride I think there was enough in Berkshire Whisper's turf runs last year to suggest he is not just an all-weather horse. He didn't get the rub of the green on Good Friday and can go close in the King Richard III Cup at Leicester (2.05 ).

Graeme Rodway Minella Yoga is the one to beat in Sandown's 2m novice handicap hurdle (1.45 ), but I can’t resist a little bet on Ambiente Friendly . He has yet to fulfil his potential over hurdles, but that is because he pulls hard and there is a chance he might settle better in a big field like this on fast ground. Fast Track Harry (2.05 Leicester) and Caburn (2.35 Haydock) are others worth a bet.

Richard Russell Sandown’s novice handicap hurdle final is a minefield, and a better bet might come at Haydock in the shape of Caburn (2.35 ). Haydock’s round course is worse than Goodwood for hard-luck stories, and I’m not in love with stall 12 either, but his third in the Cammidge at Doncaster last month was a fine effort and that form has worked out nicely too. He’s worth a punt to prove this extra furlong is no problem.

Who do you like away from the ITV cameras?

Simon Holt My colleague Richard Hoiles speaks highly of El Rehaiby , who used to be with Owen Burrows and has moved to Andrew Slattery in Ireland. He runs in what looks like a fairly ordinary maiden (2.40 Limerick ). He was second on his last start to one of Godolphin's in Valedictory, who is now rated 87, and he sets a reasonable standard.

Ben Macey In the bet365 Handicap Hurdle at Sandown (5.15 ), the Toby Lawes-trained Gnomon is lightly weighted and could take some beating. He won a good Class 2 at Ascot last time over this trip and the form has been boosted, with the second winning at Ludlow this week.

Jamie McBride Seven Questions (4.10 Ripon ) has fallen a long way in the weights, but he ran creditably on his reappearance and looks to have been found a good opportunity to get his head back in front.

Graeme Rodway Trustintimes was disappointing at Aintree last time, but he never seemed to be going that day and is worth another chance in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (5.15 ) at Sandown. He finished second in a hot race at Kempton over Christmas, from which the winner, third and fourth have all won subsequently. A reproduction of that form might do it off just 2lb higher.

Richard Russell The Vintage Crop at Navan (3.05 ) is a really interesting running. Aidan O’Brien’s St Leger winner Scandinavia squares up to Queen’s Vase victor Carmers again, with the score one-all at present. I’m hoping Paddy Twomey’s colt can go 2-1 up here, but, whatever the result, this looks a key early joust in the Gold Cup battlefield. Let’s hope some fresh blood can shake up the staying scene.

Carmers and Scandinavia (far right) renew rivalry in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Give us one to watch on Sunday

Simon Holt In the 5.15 at Musselburgh, Hamlet's Night caught my eye. The Newmarket-based James Owen is sending him all the way up to Scotland, and he has some decent hurdles form and a rating in that sphere of 130. He won on the Flat at Kempton in February and has a rating of 80. Jason Hart is a very good booking and he could be very well handicapped.

Ben Macey On Sunday I like the look of the James Owen-trained Hamlet's Night , who runs at Musselburgh (5.15 ). He won on the Flat at Kempton in February and has some solid form over hurdles. This track and trip should suit as he stays well.

Jamie McBride I think Romantic Warrior will be overbet in the QEII Cup (9.55am ) over at Sha Tin and hope one of Masquerade Ball or Sosie can beat him on his home turf. Preference at the prices is for the Andre Fabre-trained raider, who showed his liking for this track when winning in December.

Graeme Rodway I’m responsible for the Racing Post Ratings in staying races, and course specialist Rock N Roll Pinkie should be spot on for a return to his favourite track in the 1m6f handicap (5.25 ) at Nottingham. He ran a cracker on his return at Southwell this month, when an unfancied 33-1 outsider, and should be capable of building on that now returning to turf.

Richard Russell Struggling for a tip if I’m honest, so I’ll point out a couple of races instead. Wetherby’s 1m2f fillies’ novice (3.00 ) tends to throw up a good one, and William Haggas has declared a pair of interesting prospects, while over at Nottingham, the juvenile novice (2.48 ), also restricted to fillies, will be worth just over a minute of your time. The 6f two-year-old programme has been brought forward by three weeks so we’re likely to see some of the better juveniles out earlier than is normally the case.

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