'He was impressive last time and looks well handicapped' - jockey Paul Mulrennan joins the team to answer the big punting questions

It’s a big day at Carlisle. Who’s your pick for the Silver Bowl ( 3.45 )?

Tom Bull, Racing TV Langstone took my eye at Kempton when he won his novice under a penalty. He's a gorgeous, imposing gelding who should relish the step up to a mile for this handicap debut. He still looked raw and a little gawky last time, so he has a huge amount of upside. It's a strong race but he could be a cut above.

James Hill, tipster It seems a long time since I first looked at this race, but Princling was the initial choice and he remains my pick. He's had only three starts but caught the eye over 7f when second to St James’s Palace entry Yazin at Newmarket in October and got this trip well when winning on his return at Wetherby last month. There’s every chance he can improve on his mark of 87.

Ciaran Moroney, Betfair Crest Of Fire is my pick in a race that's been kind to market principals in recent years. Front-runners have had good success in the race and, with Crest of Fire’s forward-going style, the race should set up perfectly for him from stall seven. He has some interesting form interlinked with the highly promising McMurray and he looks well treated off a mark of 86.

Paul Mulrennan, jockey It's a big field, 16 runners, and you need plenty of luck in running, but Princling was impressive last time when he won at Wetherby. He looks well handicapped and probably needs to go up the ratings to get in at Royal Ascot. At a bigger price is Daydreama . He’s won at the track and looks like he’s crying out for the step up in trip.

Joel Rees, reporter My pick is Princling , who looks capable of taking a good three-year-old handicap before going on to bigger things. He was entered in the always-strong London Gold Cup but connections opted to keep this son of Kingman at a mile. I expect Daydreama to be in the shake-up after running well at York last time.

Who else takes your eye on ITV at Carlisle?

Tom Bull Ghaiyya appears to be as solid as they come in the Carlisle opener (1.30 ). She reappeared this season with a convincing Doncaster victory and was second to a William Haggas handicap blot at Hamilton two weeks ago. Her sire improved with age and it looks as though she's doing the same. Expect a bold bid from the front under Saffie Osborne.

James Hill Redorange remains the pick in the Achilles Stakes (2.33 ) despite the change of track. He heads into this Listed event on the back of a career best when winning well at Windsor last week and is taken to follow up. He’s finished second at this level and has won over 6f. I take that as a positive as it’s a pretty stiff 5f at Carlisle.

Ciaran Moroney Estrange looks the obvious bet in the Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (3.10 ). Her form reads much better than any of her rivals and she won the race last year, albeit at Haydock, so she should be ready to go.

Estrange wins last year's Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Paul Mulrennan I know he hasn't been around for a while, and they've got to get him back, but Starlust is interesting in the Achilles (2.33 ). I don't think too many Breeders’ Cup winners have run at Carlisle. Humble Spark (1.30 ) could run a big race at a big price. He's held his form well all year.

Joel Rees The 5f Achilles (2.33 ) is interesting and I’m siding with the proven class of Starlust . The 2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner hasn’t been seen on the track for 347 days after an abandoned stallion career, which is the obvious concern. However, if this five-year-old is to have any chance of returning to the top table he needs to be winning here, especially with no penalty.

Give us your view on the big juvenile races ( 2.15 and 2.48 ) at Beverley

Tom Bull Karl Burke may hold the key to the Hilary Needler with Kodi Bear Light , who showed brazen speed on her second start at Thirsk last time to get off the mark. She should have the pace to overcome her wide draw and has experience on her side. I was really impressed with Matteo 's professionalism on his debut over course and distance and he could be too sharp for the rest in the Two Year Old Trophy.

James Hill In the Hilary Needler I’ve selected Crystal Queen given the Fahey yard’s fine recent record in this event. She made a good debut when second to Royal Ascot fancy Ruler’s Pride. She kept the winner honest that day despite doing plenty wrong and finished well clear of the second favourite. Matteo is my pick in the boys’ race. I was impressed with his debut win over course and distance.

Ciaran Moroney I’m going with an each- way play on Richard Hannon’s Rollthedicebaby in the Hilary Needler. The form of her Goodwood run has worked out okay and there was enough promise in that effort to give her a squeak. I’m going to avoid all the previous winners again in the Two Year Old Trophy and go with Andrew Balding's The Dancing Pirate . He was clearly fancied on his debut at Newmarket before running like he needed the experience. He can run a big race now with that run under his belt.

Paul Mulrennan Typically they're both very competitive and I've managed to pick up a ride in each race. I have a good one for Archie Watson and Wathnan on Cosmic Mystery . I watched her breeze-up and she looks to have plenty of speed. I then ride Wait Geordie for Hugo Palmer, whose two-year-olds are running well.

Joel Rees Many will focus on Wathnan's Cosmic Mystery in the Hilary Needler but I’ll side with Rollthedicebaby for Richard Hannon at a double-figure price. The form of her Goodwood debut is working out well and she can run a big race. In the colts' race The Dancing Pirate can make amends for a disappointing debut. He was well backed that day and is surely better than he showed.

And give us one other to watch on ITV

Tom Bull The ground may have been a touch slow for Moonjid at Pontefract last time and he's worth another chance upped to 1m2f for just the second time in his career (1.45 Beverley ). He's only 3lb higher than when winning at Nottingham last October and these conditions should suit better. This looks a good piece of placement by connections and the new trip may eke out a little bit more.

James Hill I’m a bit sniffy when cheekpieces are deployed, but in the case of Crepe Suzette (3.10 Carlisle ) it makes sense to add the headgear. The race will be run over a furlong less than it was due to be at Haydock, so she’ll need to be switched on. I think she’s quicker than she looks, and with eight runners she’s not a bad each-way bet, with the ground a slight concern for Estrange.

Ciaran Moroney The 3.30 at Chester is an interesting race with plenty of fancied runners having course form. Roman Dragon has an excellent record at the track but I feel 7f might just stretch him, so I’m going to side with the favourite Supido instead. He was mighty impressive when winning here earlier in the month and, with his draw in stall three, this looks a serious opportunity for him to follow up off 4lb higher.

Paul Mulrennan I like the Mick Appleby-trained Moonjid in the first race at Beverley (1.45 ). He ran well last time in a messy race and it looks like he wants to step up in trip. I think he can run well over a mile and a quarter.

Joel Rees Oisin Murphy goes to Chester for a full book of rides and rides Roman Dragon again for Hugo Palmer in the feature handicap (3.30 ). They teamed up to win at the Chester May festival last time and now his mount is upped to 7f for the first time in three years. It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on.

Roman Dragon has a good chance of another Chester win under Oisin Murphy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Who do you like away from the ITV cameras?

Tom Bull Believitanducan will take the beating in Chester's 2.53 . He was given a prominent ride when winning emphatically at Ascot recently and now Billy Loughnane takes over. Given it's Chester, you can expect an aggressive ride again. He's been mixing it in both codes of late but remains unexposed over staying distances on the Flat and a 4lb rise for his Ascot victory could have been worse.

James Hill I’ve picked out a couple on Sunday. At Nottingham (3.55 ) I like the look of Ruby’s Profit . A bit of a tearaway in the past, she looked more pliable at Bath a few starts back and drops into a fillies’ Class 4 handicap here. At Thirsk the best bet is Pole Star (6.15 ), who was a strong fancy of mine at Haydock last Saturday before his race was called off.

Ciaran Moroney Listowel returns and a trainer who absolutely loves the track is Eoin McCarthy. He has an interesting runner in the 4.26 in Elusive Ogie , who was quite eye-catching when unseating two out last time at Killarney. He'll face tough competition from Chanceawetmorning among others but this looks a good opportunity to get his head in front.

Paul Mulrennan Cherry Baker (4.05 Chester ) was impressive last time. She wasn't drawn great but was a good winner. The form of that race has worked out well with a few winners coming out of it and she’s one to watch for James Owen.

Joel Rees Believitanducan (2.53 Chester ) has been pretty consistent throughout his career, mainly over hurdles since being with Alan King. He made a winning switch back to the Flat at Ascot three weeks ago and suggested there was more to come. He's up only 4lb for that win and can go in again under Billy Loughnane, who picks up the ride for the first time.

Can Constitution River overcome his wide draw at Chantilly ( 3.30 ) on Sunday?

Tom Bull From Aidan O'Brien's crop of middle-distance three-year-olds, Constitution River has impressed me the most. He looked the finished article in the Dee Stakes, floating through the race like an innately talented individual. I hoped he might go to Epsom, but the Prix du Jockey Club looks a good fit and I think his class will see him overcome his wide draw. Daryzan, Hawk Mountain and Hankelow are proper horses too, but Constitution River may just be a star in the making.

Constitution River: Dee Stakes winner has to overcome his wide draw in stall 15 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

James Hill The draw is a big factor looking at recent history. Ace Impact won from stall eight and I’ll be surprised if Constitution River turns out as good as he was, while five of the last six winners came from the three lowest stalls. It makes sense to back one of them this time and Hankelow ran a cracker when third in the Poulains on his reappearance. He's in stall one and has a good chance of getting the extra distance.

Ciaran Moroney A low draw has been key in recent years but, with most of the high-quality horses coming from the outside, that trend might not hold up this year. I'm going against Constitution River, however. My pick is another Irish raider in A Boy Named Susie . He's likely to go forward and should get the space he needs to get out in front from stall 13. He has decent French Group 1 form behind Pierre Bonnard and, with a comeback run under his belt, can run a huge race at a big price.

Paul Mulrennan I'm sure he'll have taken a step forward from Chester and Ryan Moore was very complimentary about him afterwards. He's got a high cruising speed. If anyone can do it from the high draw, Ryan can.

Joel Rees I’m going against Constitution River as it’s hard to get a gauge on his Chester run, even with a form boost in the Cocked Hat. I’m going with Oxagon for the Gosden stable, which won the race in 2020 for the same owner. He never got into the 2,000 Guineas after a slow start and I expect the step up in trip to suit here.

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