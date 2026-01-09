'It's a brilliant running and this very talented horse could be hard to beat' - ITV Racing's Oli Bell and trainer Chris Gordon join the panel

Who wins the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle ( 3.17 Kempton )

Oli Bell, ITV Racing presenter I’m going to give Just Ennemi another chance. It wasn’t his true running at Haydock last time and I’m going to forgive him that. Harry Derham was effusive about this horse's ability in the lead-up to this season, so I’m going to give him another shot at proving it.

Chris Gordon, trainer Our lad Goodwin has a lovely chance but I also like Double Powerful for Neil Mulholland. I've followed him for quite some time and, while he unseated last time very early on, he's always been very progressive over hurdles. He ran a blinder at the Grand National meeting last year and could be an each-way bet at a double-figure price.

Catherine Macrae, reporter Came From Nowhere won with plenty in hand on a sharp right-handed track at Hereford and he's got to have every chance with the tongue-tie on again here. I was impressed with the way he struck the front last time and I'm not convinced a 7lb rise will stop him.

Harry March, race analyst Dan Skelton has won the last two runnings and has another strong contender in A Pai De Nom . He made it 3-4 over hurdles when winning at Leicester over 1m7½f last month, despite the drop to that trip not looking ideal, and should benefit from the return to 2m5f back in a handicap.

Jamie McBride, William Hill Beat The Bat tops my shortlist. After just eight hurdles starts and with Harry Fry's yard seemingly in better form this winter, he could take another step forward.

Will Kalif Du Berlais bounce back in the Silviniaco Conti Chase ( 2.40 Kempton )

Oli Bell I think he’ll win, but it’s more by process of elimination really. If he puts his best foot forward he’s going to be very hard to beat.

Chris Gordon He looks the obvious one but I'm going to oppose him. It was great to see Edwardstone run a blinder in the Peterborough Chase last time. Alan King and Tom Cannon are one of my favourite trainer-jockey combinations too, so I'll stick with the old boy.

Edwardstone: Alan King's 12-year-old takes on Kalif Du Berlais, who is half the age Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Catherine Macrae I'd like to think so. I'm not sure he's a Grade 1 horse in open company based on last season's form but he should have the measure of Edwardstone and Master Chewy. Boombawn would be the danger if he can improve on his last appearance at the track.

Harry March He may well do but I'd rather take him on. Boombawn wouldn’t have been suited by conditions when below his best in the Peterborough Chase but they should be more to his liking here. He likes Kempton, with three visits here resulting in two wins over hurdles and second place in a Grade 2 novice chase.

Jamie McBride Kalif Du Berlais looks to have been found a winnable opportunity to get back on track and emerge as a live candidate for the Ryanair Chase, which looks short of definite runners.

What's your view on the Classic Handicap Chase ( 2.55 Warwick )?

Oli Bell It’s a brilliant running with so many interesting angles and I’m going to give Myretown another chance after his fall last time. He’s very talented and will be hard to beat if he puts it all together. Mel Rowley has had a great season and I think Val Dancer will run well at a price.

Chris Gordon It's a tough race and it's great to see so many lovely chasers in the line-up, including Myretown and L'Homme Presse, if it goes ahead. Mr Vango ran a fine race in the Becher Chase when just nabbed on the line and the ground may have come in his favour for another big win.

Mr Vango: well fancied for the Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Catherine Macrae I'll always root for a bold chaser and I'll be fully on the side of Myretown to justify favouritism for Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore. He was running a blinder until coming down in the Coral Gold Cup and should have a huge chance off a nice weight if he stays on his feet.

Harry March Myretown has failed to complete in two of his last four starts, which is a concern, and L’Homme Presse still has to prove his stamina for this far. However, there are no stamina doubts about the likeable Mr Vango and he'll relish the soft ground.

Jamie McBride With the rain and snow softening the ground, it isn't difficult to see Mr Vango running a big race on a track that promises to suit his running style.

Does anything else take your eye in the ITV4 races?

Oli Bell Chris Gordon’s Dr Waksman has an interesting profile for the 2m handicap hurdle (2.25 ) at Warwick and it’s a notable jockey booking of Sean Bowen. I’d keep an eye on the market and see if there’s any money for him. If there is, that could be quite telling.

Chris Gordon Nothing really takes my fancy in the other ITV4 races but I run King William Rufus at Kempton (3.53 ). His last two runs were on soft going but he'll be back on his favourite ground now. The handicapper has been tough on him, and we won't want it to ride deader than it might seem, but he could be each-way value.

King William Rufus: pinpointed by trainer Chris Gordon in the 2m handicap hurdle at Kempton Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Catherine Macrae Precious Man is all the rage in the 2m juvenile hurdle (1.30 ) at Kempton but there's no value to be had at his odds, so I'll take a chance on the Harry Derham-trained Wertpol . The yard is doing particularly well with its younger horses and Wertpol was extremely green yet still won well on his hurdles debut last month. He should be a much-improved model here.

Harry March I like Moon Rocket in the Hampton Novices’ Chase (1.52 ) at Warwick. He showed improved form when winning by 13 lengths on his chase debut at Doncaster in November but wasn’t seen to best effect in a match race there last time. This should be run more to his liking and bring his stamina to the fore.

Jamie McBride Hollygrove Cha Cha is likely to be sent off at a bigger price than she deserves to be in the 1.52 at Warwick. She has very little to find with those who head the market and soft ground holds no fears for her.

Give us another to follow on Saturday

Oli Bell Baron Noir in the 2m novice hurdle (12.20 ) at Kempton. I’ve been impressed by him this season, particularly last time at Uttoxeter, where he won cosily and the front two pulled clear. He’ll be hard to beat.

Baron Noir: strong chance for Alan King in the 2m novice hurdle at Kempton Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Chris Gordon We've got another at Kempton called Kocktail Bleu (12.20 ). The form of his win at Fontwell this season has worked out strongly as the second has won since. He went to Newbury afterwards and didn't seem to see out the trip, even if it was a strong contest. He was second to Idaho Sun in a bumper and won't be far away back at a sharp two miles.

Catherine Macrae It's a quiet time of year for Ralph Beckett yet he's still claimed three winners from his last five runners and sends out Siam Ruby in Lingfield's 1m2f maiden (1.10 ). She should have a fantastic opportunity to break her maiden considering she missed the start on her debut but still made up ground smartly to claim fourth, and she steps up in trip here.

Harry March Relevant Range lost his way in Ireland but went close at Southwell last week on his first run for Ivan Furtado when beaten a head by an unexposed winner. That was his first start for three months and he looks to have a good shout at Newcastle in the mile classified race (4.20 ).

Jamie McBride Inthepocket has promised more than he has delivered in recent times but I can see him running a big race in the Grade 3 handicap chase (1.40 ) at Fairyhouse. The drop in trip and likely strong pace both look positives and he was entered in the Queen Mother Champion Chase this week, so connections seemingly retain a degree of faith in him.

Who should we look out for on Sunday?

Oli Bell I’d love to see Pure Steel win the Grade 3 novice chase (12.50 ) at Punchestown for Jimmy Mangan. It’s a cracking card and I’m sure we’ll see plenty of pointers to Cheltenham. Away from the racing, the Rams, Eagles and Chargers should win their NFL playoff matches. That’s my NFL treble.

Pure Steel: goes for the Grade 3 novice chase on a cracking card at Punchestown on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Chris Gordon I run Summer In Milan at Fontwell (3.30 ). He knows the track better than most horses will ever do – he's only run away from there three times for us. We took him to Plumpton to freshen him up last time and hopefully that's still in his mind.

Catherine Macrae I like The Cistercian at Fontwell in the 2m3f novice hurdle (1.00 ). He was a classy winner on his stable debut for Stuart Edmunds last month and his most recent effort should be marked up considering he was badly hampered by a faller at the last. This longer distance and return to a softer surface should play in his favour.

Harry March Record High in the 3m2f handicap chase (1.30 ) at Fontwell. Both of his wins have come at this track and he bounced back from a disappointing effort when runner-up here last month. He probably hit the front a bit soon that day and can make amends with ground conditions in his favour.

Jamie McBride In an underwhelming field in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (2.20 ) at Punchestown, I'll side with the proven winter form of Road Exile over the Willie Mullins pair.

