'I’m against Calandagan and the one I'm backing appears to be improving rapidly' - who do our experts fancy for Derby day?

It’s the Betfred Derby ( 4.00 ) at Epsom. Who wins the big one?

Emma Berry, Thoroughbred Daily News There is still hope for Pierre Bonnard to confirm the hugely positive impression he made on walking into the parade ring at Newmarket last October, but I’m swinging towards the Derby staying in England this year and Maltese Cross is the horse. Not only does he own a faultless middle-distance pedigree, but his running style, with head held low, suggests a willingness to put it all in. Stamina will not fail him.

Mike Cattermole, commentator It’s the Andrew Balding-trained Item for me, but only just ahead of Benvenuto Cellini. I don't think there will be much in it, but I like the way Item hits the line so strongly, like he did when winning the Dante, and there is certainly more to come from him.

Pat Cooney, bet365 I’ll pick Pierre Bonnard ridden by Christophe Soumillon, who is unbeaten on the colt with two impressive wins as a juvenile. I rate his win at Saint-Cloud in October as the best form of all the contenders. Also you have no distance or going reservations about him. Of course, you would have hoped for more from him so far this season, but as ever, in Aidan we trust!

Graeme Rodway, tipster The Lingfield Derby Trial might be the race to concentrate on. I was impressed by the way both Maltese Cross and Bay Of Brilliance separated themselves from the rest of the field over the final two furlongs, and this doesn’t look a strong Derby. I’m keen to take on Benvenuto Cellini, who looks no more than a stayer, and don’t think Item’s Dante form is worth much.

Kitty Trice, bloodstock I was impressed with Maltese Cross's battling qualities at Lingfield. Stamina will not be an issue for him as he's out of a Camelot half-sister to two German Group 1 winners over a mile and a half. I also think Item could confirm himself a star. He's three from three and has an unexposed profile going into the race. Here's hoping we see a top-class winner, either way.

Maltese Cross (near): a popular choice in the Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Are you with or against Calandagan in the Coronation Cup ( 2.40 )?

Emma Berry His own connections have concerns over potentially soft ground and that has to be a worry. It won’t be a surprise to see Convergent take another step forward, and his seasonal debut at Newbury in April is worth reviewing. Caught behind a wall of horses, he picked up impressively when finally finding a gap to come home in a manner which suggested he will be dangerous in the top mile-and-a-half races this year.

Mike Cattermole I'm with Calandagan, of course. He's a phenomenal horse. Having said that, it's a brave decision to return to the scene of his last defeat. However, Mickael Barzalona was just getting to know him this time last year, while now they understand each other and are near unbeatable.

Pat Cooney Calandagan can realistically be considered the best horse in the world, so he must be the selection. Whether he’s a bet on soft ground at odds against is a different question, though. On fast going I’d make him odds-on. I’ll honour the well-known saying of ‘don’t oppose champions’ and watch the race with no financial involvement.

Graeme Rodway I’m against Calandagan. Epsom isn’t the easiest place to make up ground from the back and he has to be ridden that way. He couldn’t peg back Jan Brueghel 12 months ago and might find himself too far behind in a race where that rival, and Lambourn, will be prominent. However, the one I’m backing is Bay City Roller , who appears to be improving rapidly.

Kitty Trice It ultimately depends on how much more rainfall hits the track. He's the class act in the field and is a much improved horse from 12 months ago, when narrowly defeated in this race. The Ballydoyle trio will ensure a strong tempo, while the upwardly mobile Convergent and Bay City Roller are also not out of it by any means.

Give us your pick for the Dash ( 3.15 )

Emma Berry King Of Light for the excellent combination of Stuart Williams and Marco Ghiani. He’ll cope with any rain that comes and is a sprinter who can really come into his own now at the age of four.

Mike Cattermole Dream Composer must have a great chance of winning it again, two years after scoring for former trainer James Evans. He's now with Tony Carroll after losing his way a touch, and has already shone for him in two starts this term. He's 5lb lower than two years ago and is a decent price.

Pat Cooney It’s hard to know if the softer ground will negate the usual high-draw bias in the Dash, but I’m happy to select Eclairage , drawn in 14 and ridden by Billy Loughnane. She looks tailor-made for this with her blazing early speed. If the race was over four furlongs she’d be favourite. I’ll leave it to Loughnane to get her through the final furlong still in front.

Graeme Rodway Betsen is the one to be on. He came from last to first to win well at Chepstow last time and travelled like he will be well suited by a strongly run race like this. He is only 4lb higher than for his last win, and Chepstow isn’t unlike Epsom in that it is undulating and puts the emphasis on speed. This race will be run to suit and he just needs some luck from the back.

Kitty Trice Purely on pedigree you would hope Kinswoman could prove a black-type performer in time. She's a daughter of Mehmas and a half-sister to Lockinge winner Audience and Greenham Stakes scorer Esquire. She brings a consistent and progressive profile into this race, so hopefully she can take another step forward.

Who else takes your eye on ITV at Epsom?

Emma Berry It was intriguing to see Alcantor switched from Andre Fabre to Joseph O’Brien, and he should come on for his first outing of the year at Leopardstown. The John of Gaunt Stakes has been rechristened the Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes (1.30) and moved to Epsom to boost the Derby card. The front-running Alcantor can get the day off to a good start on ground which will play to his strengths.

Mike Cattermole Alcantor is interesting in the opener. He's been transferred to Joseph O'Brien over the winter from Andre Fabre, and although his best form has been at a mile, he's a front-runner and straightforward. He could take some reeling in as he drops back in trip.

Pat Cooney Alcantor appeals in the opener at 1.30. He won five races in France for Andre Fabre, including three times on soft ground in this Group 3 company. He made a satisfactory start for Joseph O’Brien last month, and with going/trip concerns about many of his rivals, he looks the one to be with.

Graeme Rodway Breckenbrough (2.05) ran well for a long way at Longchamp last time and is well drawn for a prominent runner in stall five. She is also partnered by Oisin Murphy, who should give her a good ride from the front. The other one to look out for is Pendella (4.40), who is another who races up with the pace and can run well under apprentice Jack Nicholls.

Kitty Trice Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf runner-up Pacific Mission (2.05) looked to need her seasonal reappearance at York last month, and hopefully she can provide Andrew Balding, Colin Keane and Juddmonte with a good start to Derby day in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

Who do you like away from the ITV cameras?

Emma Berry At a big price, Military Academy is one to watch in the Northern Dancer Handicap (5.20). He’ll cope with soft ground and looked to cope well with the hill and Tattenham Corner when leading his stablemate Balzac in a trial run around Epsom last week during the gallops morning.

Mike Cattermole The regally bred and Juddmonte-owned Shipbourne looks to have a decent opportunity in the 7f novice (3.45) at Doncaster. Trained by Ralph Beckett, the three-year-old has his first start since December having won his debut before finishing third at Kempton in his two juvenile starts.

Pat Cooney Rose Of Honour (2.30 Doncaster) has won all her three starts, and I doubt if the handicapper has got to her yet. She only won by a neck last time and went up 3lb which seems fair, but she now drops down to 5f here which should be more suitable. To me she’s better than her official mark of 91 and will be hard to catch.

Graeme Rodway Partisan Hero recorded his first success over shorter than 7f when landing a 5f handicap at York last time, and he should be well suited by 6f on this downhill track in the finale (5.55) at Epsom. He won by only a head last time, but that means just a 4lb rise in the weights and he hung badly in the final furlong, so might have had more in the tank than the margin suggests.

Kitty Trice Divine Concerto (1.55 Doncaster) looks to be the first runner for the wonderful Stradivarius, and wouldn't it be a great result if she won first time out? She's trained by a very canny operator in Dylan Cunha and has a classy Cheveley Park pedigree, which includes Group 1 winners Echelon and Integral.

Partisan Hero (right): back at Epsom Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Give us one to watch on Sunday

Emma Berry An early start will be required, but it will be interesting to see how Gaia Force goes in the Yasuda Kinen (7.40am) after his sixth-place finish behind Ombudsman in the Dubai Turf. He was second in this race last year to Jantar Mantar and has run consistently at a high level in Japan, including finishing fourth in the 2024 Yasuda Kinen two years ago, just a length and a half behind Romantic Warrior. This could be his chance to notch a deserved Grade 1 victory.

Mike Cattermole Overnight could be a nice horse in the making for Andre Fabre and goes in the Prix Ridgway at Longchamp at 12.58. He has an Arc entry and is clearly held in some regard by the master trainer. Last year's Ridgway winner was none other than Daryz.

Pat Cooney Hermetic (4.10 Goodwood) looks a shrewd buy for the Ian Williams team. He came from France where he won twice from four starts, each time on soft ground and once over this 2m trip. His first run for new connections was full of promise over 1m4f. He looks well handicapped off his current mark.

Graeme Rodway John Gosden has won the Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes (3.35) at Goodwood five times and saddles a couple this time. Light Of Paris is the pick of the pair judging on her impressive victory at Ascot last month. Over at Perth it’s worth looking out for Riskintheground , who is still nicely handicapped on his best form and should run well in the Perth Gold Cup (4.27).

Kitty Trice Hotazhell was a top-notch juvenile with his Futurity Trophy win over Delacroix, and he makes his seasonal comeback at Navan (3.27) after some respectable efforts last term. Hopefully he can return to winning ways.

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