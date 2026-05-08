'She's on my radar for the Oaks and 40-1 about her for the big one could look huge'

Will impressive Newmarket winner Maho Bay follow up in the Derby Trial ( 1.58 ) at Lingfield?

Richard Hoiles, commentator The obvious concern is the form of his trainer Charlie Appleby so, promising though he may be, the percentage call may be to go for the William Haggas-trained Maltese Cross , who has a very similar profile.

Dave Loughnane, trainer I'm not so sure. I'll go with Isaac Newton for the dominant Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore partnership, who mopped up the Classic trials at Chester this week. Isaac Newton is the top-rated in the field and comes here after a run three weeks ago. He was fourth in a Group 1 as a juvenile last year.

Tom Park, audience editor Possibly, but not with my money on him. I think the form of Maltese Cross's win at Newbury will prove strong and I can see him taking a big step forward.

John Priddey, Ladbrokes He's short enough on what he has achieved on the clock so far, plus the Charlie Appleby yard isn't running at its usual high strike-rate for this time of the year. I'll chance Bay Of Brilliance to roll along in front and see them off.

Robbie Wilders, tipster He might, but I'd rather chance Bay Of Brilliance at the prices. He's from the family of Ebor winner Absurde and is certain to relish this longer trip for the same team who won the Oaks trial on this card two seasons ago. He defeated three next-time-out winners in his maiden at Goodwood and looked a top staying juvenile when bolting up under a penalty at Redcar. There is bundles more to come and I can see him making all.

Which of the runners in the Victoria Cup ( 2.20 ) at Ascot should we be on?

Richard Hoiles I'd err on the side of safety with a horse proven over this course and distance in Hickory . It is a worry that he may be a couple of pounds too high to see off improvers but he should at least give you a run for your money.

Dave Loughnane You can never be confident in a competitive handicap like this, but Shiplake looks capable of getting involved in the finish. The Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained four-year-old has won his last two starts, which have come on the all-weather, and is an interesting contender if able to transfer that form to turf.

Tom Park Ed Walker has a terrific record on the straight course at Ascot. He'd had 25 winners, 19 seconds and 13 thirds from 177 runners on the straight course before Friday's card, recording a £1 level-stake profit of £2.66. That's impressive considering how competitive these races are. He runs So Darn Hot who has an interesting profile and ran much better than the bare result suggests at Newcastle last time.

John Priddey In such a deep running, I think you want to be looking for the potential Pattern horse with 10lb in hand rather than the course specialist types. Shiplake has been transformed by Kevin Philippart de Foy over the winter and might fit the bill.

Robbie Wilders Tribal Chief looks a decent price at double-figure odds. He stays a mile but that's no bad thing on Ascot's stiff straight course and his Lincoln comeback third was brimming with encouragement. It paid to race prominently from a low draw at Doncaster and Tribal Chief (stall 21) fared best of the hold-up horses, while he needed to be switched for a run at a key stage. There's plenty to like and his mark is unchanged.

Haydock's Swinton Hurdle ( 1.15 ) is almost as tricky. Who wins?

Richard Hoiles Not many four-year-olds run in this but Dan Skelton has a penchant for attacking big prizes and Made U Blush appeals. She travelled well for a long way before getting run out of it by a stablemate at Sandown last time.

Dave Loughnane It could be that man again Dan Skelton as Tellherthename catches my eye. Tellherthename has plenty of experience over hurdles, including when running in the County Hurdle on his stable debut last time, and the first-time hood could have a positive impact. The champion trainer can pick up where he left off last season with another big-race success.

Tellherthename (left): heads the Swinton Hurdle betting Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Tom Park I'll side with Dance And Glance who was impressive when winning over this course and distance on good ground last time. He's up 6lb, but he continues to improve and there could be more to come.

John Priddey Last year's runner-up Helnwein has been called a few names but has done a good body of work over the past season, including a second in the Greatwood in November. He's a very solid each-way proposition.

Robbie Wilders Is it? I think Tellherthename will be tough to beat on his second start for Dan Skelton, who seldom misses the target with his handicap hotpots. Nothing went right for Tellherthename on his stable debut in the County Hurdle and that simply wasn't his day. He's always been talented and was similarly priced to win the Scottish Champion Hurdle before heavy ground scuppered his bid. This is weaker and the first-time hood is a good move.

Give us a winner in one of the other six races on ITV

Richard Hoiles Havana Pusey looks the only obvious pace angle in the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes (2.40 ) at Lingfield. If she can get over to the rail, which is often an advantage, she could outrun her odds.

Dave Loughnane Prizeland in the Oaks Trial (1.28 ) at Lingfield. She could be underestimated after winning her last two starts on the all-weather, most recently at this course by eight lengths. She has an Oaks entry and looks a value price at around 11-2.

Tom Park I'm taking on Zgharta in the mile fillies' handicap (1.45 ) at Ascot with Deedaydiva . She wasn't beaten far by the now 111-rated Zanthos on her debut on quick ground at Newmarket and was very impressive in beating the now 107-rated Esna at Sandown. She will come on plenty for her reappearance at Nottingham and could prove well handicapped off an opening mark of 88.

Alan King: trainer of Tom Park's Ascot fancy Deedaydiva Credit: Edward Whitaker

John Priddey Romantic Symphony looks a cut above the opposition in the Oaks Trial (1.28 ) at Lingfield and looks a fair bet on the right side of even money. Aidan O'Brien rarely sends a top filly to this trial, which provides some extra confidence.

Robbie Wilders Let's get off to a flyer with Twisting Physics in the 1m2f handicap (12.55 ) at Lingfield. He was a huge eyecatcher on his return when a staying-on sixth under a patient ride in a big-field Newbury handicap. This unexposed five-year-old ran the final furlong faster than anything else on the card apart from John Porter winner Convergent and Derby hope Water To Wine, and the leaders weren't stopping. He's definitely better than his mark.

What is your best bet away from the ITV coverage on Saturday?

Richard Hoiles Hardy’s Hero in the 7f handicap (3.50 ) at Lingfield. He ran well on his comeback at Newmarket, where he rather bumped into one, and looks just the sort who William Haggas will win handicaps with this season.

Dave Loughnane Carry The Flag in the 5f maiden (1.33 ) at Naas. The Ballydoyle colt was second at the Curragh on his debut 20 days ago and should go one better after bumping into a seemingly above-average rival in Star Prospect. If you're looking for something at a bigger price, we run Bravo Zulu in the 7f handicap (4.15 ) at Haydock and he's capable of outrunning his odds.

Tom Park The Listed Spring Trophy (3.40 ) looks a pretty hot race at Haydock but I like the chances of Ten Bob Tony , who beat Kinross over this course and distance last season in the John of Gaunt. He was a bit in and out after, but he finished a good third in the Prix de la Foret and the Champions Sprint came too soon after. He ran well on his reappearance at the Curragh, which should have put him spot on for this.

John Priddey Adam Nicol has the midas touch with low grade yard switchers and Conquer The Breeze looks a default play in the 1m7½f handicap chase (3.55 ) at Hexham. He starts out for the yard near his last winning mark and returns to the scene of that sole victory.

Robbie Wilders Eretria is on my radar for the Oaks and can book her ticket for Epsom in the Trial (4.57 ) at Naas. The standout 40-1 about her for the big one could look huge. Eretria was a six-and-a-half-length winner of a Leopardstown maiden with a rich history last time and the form of her debut second at Dundalk two weeks earlier reads well. She is on a sharp upward curve for the in-form Donnacha O'Brien.

Who do you fancy in the French 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Longchamp on Sunday?

Richard Hoiles I've always had a high opinion of Diamond Necklace , who looked the best of Aidan O'Brien's juvenile fillies last year, and I'd be disappointed if she can't win the 1,000. Francis Graffard's Rayif went off favourite for a moderately run Lagardere and could turn the form around with Puerto Rico with a more genuine tempo in the 2,000.

Dave Loughnane I think there could be a Ballydoyle clean sweep with Puerto Rico kicking things off in the Poulains. He finished his juvenile campaign very strongly with a pair of Group 1 wins and the decision to come here rather than Newmarket can pay off. In the Pouliches, I'm looking forward to seeing the unbeaten Diamond Necklace return as the vibes have been very strong about her prospects this year.

Diamond Necklace: fancied by four of our five panelists to win the French 1,000 Guineas on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Tom Park I was really impressed with Diamond Necklace in the Marcel Boussac last season and fancy her to win the 1,000 Guineas. I think Rayif will reverse the Lagardere form with Puerto Rico in the 2,000 Guineas and his trainer Francis Graffard has had a red-hot start to the season.

John Priddey Our international guys have been keen on Wootton Centurion for the Poulains all week although a wide draw in stall 11 is not ideal. I fancy Narissa to reverse juvenile form with Diamond Necklace in the Pouliches. She has the benefit of a prep run and looks much more tractable this year.

Robbie Wilders I'm struggling to see Diamond Necklace beaten in the Pouliches. She was a brilliant juvenile, will only get better and Aidan O'Brien's horses are starting to motor. This could be a good day for Ballydoyle and Dorset is fancied in the Poulains. He'll have a fitness edge over returning stablemate Puerto Rico, plus he has a better draw and will relish getting back on slower ground.

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