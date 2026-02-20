'I'm very excited to get the leg up on him' - Freddie Keighley and Oli Bell give their verdicts on Saturday's big-race action

1. Who's your pick for the Ladbrokes Trophy ( 3.35 ) at Kempton?

Oli Bell, broadcaster I think Lookaway will run a big race. He was good at Kempton last time out and he's a talented horse. This is obviously a different test than the one he faced when last at the track, but he looks as though he can be very competitive off his mark. I'd side with him in a competitive race.

Pat Cooney, bet365 Anthony Honeyball has won this before and can do so again with Kdeux Saint Fray . He's only a six-year-old and has run just four times over fences, but the form of his races has held up well. The big positive for me is that he now steps up in trip, which should really suit him.

Olly Eden, deputy weeklies editor I think Kdeux Saint Fray is very interesting for Anthony Honeyball, who landed this prize in 2024. A winner at Cheltenham in November, he then chased home Guard The Moon (now rated 11lb higher) at Aintree before catching the eye with his finishing effort in a traditionally strong Cheltenham handicap last time. This longer trip could be the making of him and he still appeals as a well-handicapped horse.

Freddie Keighley, jockey I think Katate Dori will take a lot of beating. He won the race last year easily and even though his mark is 11lb higher now, it still looks like he's more than capable of winning off this mark now.

Robbie Wilders, tipster It's a surprise Lookaway has never run over 3m under rules as he's won a point-to-point over the trip and was ahead of some classy stayers when second in the Challow in 2023. I'll chance him on his first try at the distance. After being campaigned predominantly over two miles since the Challow, Lookaway found another gear when winning as he liked upped to 2m4½f at this course in January. I can see him stepping forward again for this extra emphasis on stamina.

2. And who takes your eye in the Eider ( 2.43 ) at Newcastle?

Bell Anglers Crag is hoping to become the first horse to regain the Eider Chase and he looks to have a great chance to do so. I respect Dom Of Mary at a decent price but Anglers Crag comes into the race on the back of a good win and should go very close.

Cooney I don't think Fortunate Man is as consistent as his form figures would suggest but this race sets up well for him as I'm sure he'll appreciate the longer trip. With just 10st 2lb to carry against some older rivals, this seven-year-old looks well weighted on his best form.

Eden Livin On Luco is unexposed over marathon trips and remains open to improvement over fences. He jumped brilliantly en route to beating Neo King (now rated a stone higher) in the Southern National on his return before finishing a gallant fourth behind Haiti Couleurs in the Welsh National. His form figures when fresh read 221131, so his return from a 56-day break can be viewed as a positive.

Keighley The Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained Livin On Luco is a thorough stayer and he showed that in the Welsh National when only beaten nine and a quarter lengths by Haiti Couleurs off a featherweight. That run should really enhance his chances especially over this longer trip .

Wilders It isn't the deepest running and this is Anglers Crag's time to shine. He looks to have been laid out for a bid to regain the prize he won two seasons ago. Following a spell in the doldrums, Anglers Crag reappeared with an easy win at Carlisle in November on his stable debut for Nicky Richards in a reapplied tongue-tie. That was his best performance since his Eider win, we know he'll stay and Richards won this in 2018.

3. Give us one more to watch on ITV4 at Kempton.

Bell I'm very sweet on Jax Junior in the Pendil Novices' Chase (2.25 ). He's a really likeable type who won well last time out and on the figures he's the one they have to beat. Lucy Wadham does well with her runners across both codes but seems to rarely miss with her jumpers. I’m looking forward to seeing Jax Junior strut his stuff.

Cooney Hold The Serve would be a hard horse for the handicapper to assess based on his two recent wins, but he has plenty of upside and his mark of 123 may well be lenient. I doubt he'll end the season off that mark, so he has to be of interest in Kempton's 2m5f handicap hurdle (1.10 ).

Go West: the pick of Freddie Keighley in the Pendil Novices' Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Eden The speedy Precious Man has to find three and three-quarter lengths with One Horse Town from their clash at Cheltenham in November, but he can reverse the form in the Adonis (1.45 ). Dan Skelton's runner was conceding race-fitness and weight on that occasion and he also made a complete mess of the last. He's since beat a next-time-out winner with ease over course and distance, and this race has been the target.

Keighley I think Go West for Paul Nicholls should go very close in the Pendil Novices' Chase (2.25 ). His chasing record is nice, with two wins from four runs, and he won impressively at Musselburgh last time out. I'm hoping he can improve from that run.

Wilders Desertmore News in the Dovecote (3.00 ). He looked a bit special on his hurdles debut at Southwell and the visual impression he created was backed up by the clock. He has just shy of 10lb to find with the standard-setters on Racing Post Ratings, but they've had many more tries over hurdles than he has and he might just improve past them. Tom Ellis has an exciting horse on his hands.

4. Who else should we look out for on ITV4?

Bell We'll be showing the Bobbyjo Chase (3.15 ) from Fairyhouse for the first time on ITV4 this weekend and that’s pointed us in the way of the last two Grand National winners, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye on that. I think Three Card Brag could be involved at the business end and continue what's been a great season for Gordon Elliott by landing another big one.

Cooney Apart from one disappointing run at Aintree in December, Storming George hasn't done much wrong and looks to bring some solid form into the Dovecote (3.00 ) at Kempton. He has form over further, so he's likely to set a strong gallop and may well be tough to pass. This trip and track should play to his strengths.

Eden Fasol wouldn't want too much rain, but otherwise he makes plenty of appeal in the opener (1.10 ) at Kempton. The seven-year-old gets on well with Olive Nicholls and has posted back-to-back career-best Racing Post Ratings since stepping up in trip, with his Lanzarote fourth over this course and distance worthy of an upgrade considering he fared best of the prominent runners. This represents a drop in class.

Keighley In the 2m5f handicap hurdle (1.10 ) at Kempton, the Olly Murphy-trained Hold The Serve looks very much on the up. He won his last two starts well and with Sean Bowen back in the saddle, it should mean he'll take a lot of beating.

Wilders Boiling Point in the Winter Derby (2.00 ) at Lingfield. John and Thady Gosden have two big players in Chancellor and Nebras, but I'm not sure Chancellor wants ten furlongs and I'm yet to be convinced Nebras is quite up to this level. Boiling Point had the class to defy top weight in the Cambridgeshire from the front, cooking off the other prominent racers in a good time. If he's fit enough after five months off, he should win.

5. And away from the ITV cameras?

Bell I thought Firestream looked to have an interesting profile in the Pertemps qualifier (2.55 ) at Chepstow. We've not seen this horse for a year, but he won after a lengthy layoff before, so that doesn't concern me too much. Chester Williams has demonstrated his talents as a trainer already this year and I think Firestream will go very close.

Cooney Bad's running style isn't exactly for the faint-hearted, but don't throw your ticket away if he drops back halfway through Kempton's 2m4½f handicap chase (4.05 ) as he made up a ton of ground when second in a similar race at Ascot last time. He's also won on all three visits to Kempton and represents the in-form Ben Pauling stable.

Bad: out to strike for the in-form Ben Pauling team Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Eden Califet En Vol (4.05 ) has disappointed a touch in the face of three stiff tasks at Cheltenham, but the return to a flat, right-handed track – won at this venue and at Huntingdon over hurdles last season – could reap the rewards. He still retains plenty of potential over fences and the fact he was entered in the Brown Advisory suggests connections believe he could be better than a handicapper.

Keighley I ride for Rebecca Curtis for the first time on Bande Organisee in the 2m bumper (5.18 ) at Chepstow and I'm very excited to get the leg up on him because the form of his last run has worked out very well when he was third behind subsequent winners No Walkover and Half Hoping. Hopefully he can take all the beating.

Wilders I'm interested to see how the forgotten Peaky Boy fares in the 2m4f handicap chase (3.58 ) at Newcastle. He's had nearly a year off and is back from wind surgery, so he's best watched on his return, but he has three handicap entries at Cheltenham next month and is on my radar for the festival, providing he offers something to work on here. His three-length third to Haiti Couleurs, who was getting 9lb, two starts back reads superbly.

6. Give us one to watch on Sunday.

Bell It's Fontwell's big day on Sunday, so I'm looking forward to watching the action there. In the big one, the National Spirit Hurdle (2.50 ), I'm siding with Potters Charm on the back of his excellent win at Windsor. The team marked this as the next target before a tilt at possibly Aintree over Cheltenham. He's a good horse and should be hard to beat.

Cooney It was good to see Potters Charm get a well-deserved win at Windsor last time out and the National Spirit Hurdle (2.50 ) at Fontwell always looked like the logical next race for him. I'd always fancy him in any Grade 2 contest over this trip and that's certainly the case here.

Eden Gaelic Pride should be suited by conditions in the 2m3f novice hurdle (2.20 ) at Fontwell and he can defy the 7lb penalty he picked up from last month's Wincanton success. He boasts two strong pieces of course form, which include a soft-ground bumper win on this card last year and a three-and-a-half-length defeat to subsequent Grade 1 winner Idaho Sun on his hurdling debut in October.

Keighley It'll be interesting to see if Bollin Thou for Nick Scholfield can keep up his winning streak in the 2m5½f at Fontwell (3.20 ) or whether the handicapper may have caught up to him now as he's gone up 33lb since his first win four starts ago.

Wilders Melbourne Shamrock is a fascinating runner in the Pertemps qualifier (3.30 ) at Naas for Emmet Mullins and Robert Waley-Cohen. He's improved his RPR with every run in maiden/novice company and has more to offer over staying trips. He's entered in the Albert Bartlett, but his handicap mark is surely too good to resist and he can book his ticket for the Final by winning this in first-time cheekpieces.

