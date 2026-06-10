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OpinionRoss Brierley
premium

Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud

The semi pro-punter has some pearls of wisdom ahead of next week's royal meeting

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In The Know presenter

It seems as if Royal Ascot comes round quicker every year. It feels like we only just had Christmas Day and now we’re on the cusp of the biggest feast of Flat racing in the world.

When it comes to festivals, stamina is key, whether you’re rationing cans of lager in a muddy field somewhere in Somerset or going through 500 form lines in preparation for Berkshire’s finest. I recommend waking up on Tuesday morning and repeating ‘First Day Of A Festival’ three times to yourself in the mirror to remind you to take your time.

Day one starts with a bang, but if the explosion hits your betting bank, it can mean the week ends with a whimper. The Queen Anne can cause the same issue as the Supreme Novices' at Cheltenham. It’s the first race of the week, it’s one of the only contests you are almost guaranteed to know who is running and it’s easy to spend ten times the study on this singular group of horses than Friday’s entire card combined. Tread carefully.

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