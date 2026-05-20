Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with

Certain measurements are integral to the British psyche. How many degrees celsius it was in Tenerife last week, how many pints of cerveza you sank while there and how many pounds you put on while doing so, for example. In terms of relevance to this column, there is nothing more impactful than the mile.

Sir Roger Bannister, those lads from The Proclaimers and the incredibly dull person leading the speed awareness course all know just how important miles, and how fast you run, walk or drive them, are to us all.

In British and Irish Flat racing, almost a third of Group 1 races for three-year-olds or older horses are for milers. In France, it’s just over 21 per cent. From the Guineas to the QEII, this aesthetically pleasing and historically vital measurement is utterly essential to anyone following or understanding the sport.