- More
There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
The semi-pro punter remembers a painful punting moment from Brigadier Gerard night at Sandown
Personally I could do without some evening meetings. It’s hard enough going through three or four cards in an afternoon, not to mention keeping up with the replays and formlines for future races, without doing the same again a few hours later.
Then again, I might have a different opinion if all evening meetings were half as good as Brigadier Gerard night at Sandown.
Back in 2010, old friend and esteemed racecourse commentator Stephen Powell was trying to visit every racecourse in Britain and we decided it would be fun to do the Brighton/Sandown double-header in a day. So off we popped from Leeds to take in the racing and the ice cream by the seaside before jumping back in the car to head up the A23 and meet some friends in Esher.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoss Brierley
Last updated
- Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with
- Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
- The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
- The big winner (cue after-timing klaxon!) that reinforced the great weight myth and led me to this fabulously profitable punting system
- Welcome to the house of fun - now let's get the party started with a Gosden special at Sandown
- Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with
- Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
- The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
- The big winner (cue after-timing klaxon!) that reinforced the great weight myth and led me to this fabulously profitable punting system
- Welcome to the house of fun - now let's get the party started with a Gosden special at Sandown