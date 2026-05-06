Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:45 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:45 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionRoss Brierley
premium

The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them

The semi-pro punter with his weekly dose of betting wisdom

author image
In The Know presenter

Whenever a young sports star achieves something incredible, it’s de rigueur to think back to what you were doing at their age. I certainly wasn’t riding Classic winners at the age of 20, although I did win the World Cup a few times. Fifa counts, right? 

Billy ‘The Kid’ Loughnane isn’t like the rest of us and neither is trainer George Boughey, who is 14 years older than Bow Echo’s jockey even though, if he hadn't been wearing a suit on the telly the other day, you wouldn’t necessarily know it. 

I’d be surprised if either of them could get served a Guinness without being asked for ID, but they had no problem serving it up in the Guineas with a genuinely joyful win, beating the Ballydoyle and Godolphin juggernauts and celebrating like, well, they’d just won a Classic.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRoss Brierley

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRoss Brierley
more inRoss Brierley