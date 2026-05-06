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The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
The semi-pro punter with his weekly dose of betting wisdom
Whenever a young sports star achieves something incredible, it’s de rigueur to think back to what you were doing at their age. I certainly wasn’t riding Classic winners at the age of 20, although I did win the World Cup a few times. Fifa counts, right?
Billy ‘The Kid’ Loughnane isn’t like the rest of us and neither is trainer George Boughey, who is 14 years older than Bow Echo’s jockey even though, if he hadn't been wearing a suit on the telly the other day, you wouldn’t necessarily know it.
I’d be surprised if either of them could get served a Guinness without being asked for ID, but they had no problem serving it up in the Guineas with a genuinely joyful win, beating the Ballydoyle and Godolphin juggernauts and celebrating like, well, they’d just won a Classic.
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Published on inRoss Brierley
Last updated
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- The big winner (cue after-timing klaxon!) that reinforced the great weight myth and led me to this fabulously profitable punting system
- Welcome to the house of fun - now let's get the party started with a Gosden special at Sandown
- I spent last week doing the Cheltenham preview night circuit - these were the last-minute lightbulb moments for my punting
- My 399-1 winner and joy in the Supreme Novices' - why punters have an advantage over tipsters
- The Cheltenham factor: how punters still underplay an age-old maxim when it comes to the festival