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OpinionRoss Brierley
premium

Some horses will always find a way - and I think this 25-1 shot for Sandown is one of them

Ross Brierley with his weekly dose of betting wisdom

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In The Know presenter

Perhaps because for a large part of my daily life I do not feel like a consistent person myself, I find consistent racehorses incredibly pleasing. There was something inevitable and satisfying about Scandinavia wearing down Trawlerman in the Gold Cup, as there was with Bow Echo earlier in the week.

While they took the headlines, there was an echo of them on the Friday of Royal Ascot, a horse who may well reach their level this weekend, who was also awesome in his inevitability.

These horses win while looking vulnerable, but their vulnerability doesn’t come across as it would with mere mortals like you and I, more like a trick of the light that enables their excellence to shine even brighter. 

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