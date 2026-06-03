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OpinionRoss Brierley
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Who are the most exciting unexposed three-year-olds in Britain? Finally, it’s a quiz question I can answer

The semi-pro punter with his take on the Epsom Classics and six horses to follow at Royal Ascot

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There’s a pub quiz round the corner from me that I’ve been going to sporadically for more than a decade. It’s expertly run with a great atmosphere and a whole host of regulars. It’s also very, very hard.

We’ve never won, have never come that close to winning and whenever we think we are in with a shout, one of the regular teams casually answers 59 out of 60 questions right so nonchalantly that I start to wonder if I’ve misheard the questions.

Two years ago, though, my ears pricked up: 'Which city featured in The Illiad was also the name of last week’s Epsom Derby winner?' I finally got to see how I look when a question about 19th-century history or old names of obscure countries is put to the room. Heads were scratched, brows were furrowed.

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