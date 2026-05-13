Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them

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There is something perverse about straight-course, big-field handicaps. Punters gripe, moan and agonise over draw biases, jockeys' decisions and horses getting stopped in their run, yet we return to the well time and again in the hope that, this time, the water will be fresh.

There are several gargantuan sprint handicaps at York this week, and they’ll all have punters like you and me telling tales of woe.

Going round a bend is easy. Assuming the ground isn’t chewed up like a leftover burger at a barbecue, you want to take the shortest route possible while minimising your chance of getting your momentum checked when they straighten up for home. Balancing this risk v reward ratio is the key.