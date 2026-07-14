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OpinionTom Segal
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Overthinking cost me a big Royal Ascot winner - and it's taught me a crucial punting lesson

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Rogue Diplomat wins the Royal Hunt Cup
Rogue Diplomat wins the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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I distinctly remember my schooldays as being a bit like a novice chase in Ireland. The triers in the class were at the front, while those who had no interest in learning and were more content to be throwing paper aeroplanes sat at the back. 

In most professions those who crave knowledge tend to succeed, but the more I think about horseracing the worse I get at punting. Sometimes I wish I'd spent more time trying to hit the teacher with a paper aeroplane than studying Hamlet.

Exhibit A is Rogue Diplomat, who I spent a few months suggesting would win the Royal Hunt Cup. However, after two superb runs in top mile handicaps, James Owen sent Rogue Diplomat to France and he finished last in a Listed race. 

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