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There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
The Ballydoyle trainer could set records no-one else will ever be able to match
There are not enough superlatives to describe Aidan O'Brien's achievements. He's won everything, and there is absolutely no sign of him slowing down any time soon. In fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination is going to increase over the next decade or so, resulting in him setting records no-one else will ever be able to match.
Of course, having the might of the Coolmore breeding operation behind you is a massive advantage, just as it is for football teams with the wealthiest owners throughout the world, but while Coolmore, Manchester City and Barcelona do a very good job at producing their own young stars, it also has to be pointed out that they often buy the best young talent as well, not always paying that much in relative terms.
For example, Coolmore bought Christmas Day, Gstaad and the mighty Constitution River at public auction, each one costing less than 450,000gns. I know that is still a lot for most people, but it's not in the wide world of horseracing, considering the most expensive horse at the breeze-ups this year cost about the same as all those three put together.
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