Being born into a successful family is no guarantee you'll be a hit - that's why this pair of trainers are doing theirs proud

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Being born into a successful family doesn't half make life easy. To start with there's the knowledge that, for the most part, whatever you do you will never ever be on the breadline and it also means that you can have umpteen goes at making something of yourself, while most people only have one shot at life. Consequently, I've always felt that when I'm reincarnated, there could be a lot worse things to be than a son of a racehorse trainer.

However, just being in that privileged position is no guarantee of success and more often than not you have to work doubly hard and do doubly well in order to get recognised on your own merits. In a nutshell, that's why it's great to see so many second generation trainers making a great fist of it.

Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien are the obvious ones and they have proven to be more than just a chip off the old block, but they do have the big advantage of being the son of the most successful trainer ever. Now, not for one second do I think that they aren't brilliant at what they do and I'm on record as saying that I think Joseph could be as good as his dad one day, but they started from a high bar, with big owners and plenty of well-bred horses.