Why Keely Hodgkinson and the European Athletics Championships emphasised the importance of stride length - plus a live St Leger contender

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I don't know if you're the same but I like races, not just horse races but any type of race, and so for the past week I've been glued to the European Athletics Championships.

Fundamentally all races are the same, whether it be on a bike, in a car, on a boat, on two legs or four, it's all about getting from A to B in the fastest way possible, and surely it's possible to learn something from every single race.

While watching the women's 800m final it was obvious what a physical disadvantage Keely Hodgkinson was against her two main rivals, Audrey Werro and Femke Broeders-Bol. Basically, she was half their size, and her leg turnover rate was going to have to be a lot faster if she was to get past the front-running winner Werro.